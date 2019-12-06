Still-Missing Texas Mom Who Vanished After Concert Was Allegedly Killed by Her Date

Image zoom Erika Andrea Gaytan El Paso Police Department

Even though her body has never been found, police in El Paso, Texas, say they believe a 29-year-old mother missing for nearly five months was killed by a man she attended a concert with.

A statement from El Paso Police confirms Ricardo Marquez, 28, was charged Wednesday with murder in the death of Erika Andrea Gaytan.

Gaytan was last seen on July 13, attending a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with Marquez, according to the statement.

Marquez allegedly told police the two parted ways after the concert, and Gaytan left in an Uber.

“Her body has not been found,” reads the statement, “but based on forensic and other evidence gathered over the course of the investigation, detectives have reason to believe that she is deceased and was the victim of a murder.”

Marquez is being held on $1 million bond.

KVIA obtained an affidavit in the case, which alleges Marquez drove Gaytan to his home in Nehemiah and then killed her after an argument.

The document alleges a Jeep belonging to Marquez’s family contained traces of Gaytan’s blood. Authorites believe he buried her in a desert area, as they recovered a shovel, zip ties and sand-filled shoes during a search of his home.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Marquez had entered pleas to the charge or had an attorney who could comment on the allegations on his behalf.