Son of Dallas Cowboys Legend Charged with Double-Murder

The son of former Dallas Cowboys star Erik Williams is accused of murdering two people, PEOPLE confirms.

Cassius Shakembe Williams, 20, and another unidentified man have been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of two alleged drug dealers, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. The shootings occurred on June 12 in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

Authorities allege that the victims were attempting to sell marijuana to Williams and his friend, who has not been identified. At some point, police allege, Williams and his friend pulled out guns and demanded that the victims hand over the drugs.

Shots were fired, and the two drug dealers were killed.

Cassius Shakembe Williams and Erik Williams Mesquite Police Department; AP Photo/NFL Photos

If Williams and the other man are convicted, they could face the death penalty.

The younger Williams was a defensive tackle at Central State University in Ohio for one season but never played pro football.

His father, Erik Williams, was a three-time Super Bowl champion on the great Dallas Cowboys teams of the 1990s. An offensive lineman, he spent nine seasons with the Cowboys before finishing his career with the Baltimore Ravens. During his time in the NFL, he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Williams was booked into the Dallas County Jail early Sunday morning at 1:47 a.m. His bail has been set at $1 million, but he has not yet posted bond. He has not entered a plea. Court records do not reflect whether he has hired an attorney.