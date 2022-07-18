'Entire Livelihoods' Stolen in Multi-Million Dollar Jewel Heist Near Los Angeles

A Brinks armored truck carrying millions of dollars worth of gems was robbed in California en route to a gem and jewelry show, according to authorities

Millions of dollars in precious jewels have been stolen from a Brinks armored truck in Southern California, according to authorities.

Dana Callahan, a spokesperson for the security company, said the robbery took place on July 11 near Los Angeles, reported CBS Sunday.

The gems were being transported to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center northeast of L.A., following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, CBS added.

"According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million," Brinks said in a statement, reported the New York Times. "We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract."

Despite this, the robbery – which The Times reported included numerous gold and diamond necklaces – is going to hit some of the 18 vendors robbed hard. Many had built their inventory for over 40 years, added CBS.

"It's their whole life," Brandy Swanson, International Gem and Jewelry Show manager, told the outlet. "Some of these people are completely done at this point."

Swanson added that between 25 and 30 bags were stolen from the truck during the heist. Sadly, many of the jewels are unlikely to be fully insured because of the cost of the premiums, Swanson added.

"That's where the discrepancy comes in," Swanson continued. "These are mom-and-pop operators. They're devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods."