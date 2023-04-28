After N.C. Engineer Is Allegedly Killed by Husband, Family Raises Money in Her Memory to Fight Gun Violence

Four days after she was allegedly killed by her husband, Nabaruna Karmakar's relatives are raising money to help prevent gun violence.

On April 14, Michael Aaron Matthews, 40, called 911 to report a purported double suicide after allegedly fatally shooting his wife, 33-year-old Karmakar, at their home in Morrisville, N.C., according to police and the call obtained by CBS 17 and WRAL.

Matthews hung up, and when a dispatcher called him back, asking him to confirm what he reported, he allegedly said, "Yes. Thank you," the outlets report. The call went silent again and officers responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

There, they found Karmakar with two gunshot wounds, from which she later died, according to WRAL. Despite the report of a double-suicide, Karmakar was the only person struck by gunfire at the scene, and police believe she was murdered.

According to a GoFundMe page, her family is dedicated to preventing gun violence.

"We are all deeply saddened by the death of Nabaruna Karmakar, a beautiful girl with a smart mind whose life was claimed by gun violence," the fundraiser reads. "Hoping there will be no more victims, Naba's family is raising money to benefit Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund."

Formed in 2013, the non-profit organization advocates for gun violence prevention, according to its website. It also produces research about gun violence and offers survivors trauma-informed programs and training.

Prior to her death, Karmakar worked in research at the SAS Institute and earned master's and doctorate degrees in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University, WRAL reports.

Karmakar's husband was later arrested and charged with murder, ABC 11 reports, citing police.

A motive for the violence remains unknown.

Matthews appeared in court on April 17 and is being held in jail on no bond, according to the outlet.

It's unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.