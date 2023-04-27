Emmett Till Accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham Dead at 88, Nearly 70 Years After Black Teen's Lynching

The White woman who accused Black teen Emmett Till of making sexual advances toward her before he was brutally beaten and lynched by her then-husband has died, multiple outlets report.

According to The New York Times, the Associated Press and Mississippi Today, citing the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office, Carolyn Bryant Donham died Tuesday while in hospice care in Westlake, La. She was 88.

Mississippi Today reports Donham had cancer at the time of her death.

Donham, who was a 21-year-old shopkeeper in Money, Miss., at the time of Till's killing, accused the teen of propositioning her and lewdly grabbing her at her family's grocery store on Aug. 24, 1955.

Originally from Chicago, Till was in the area visiting family.

Several days after the accusations, the teen was kidnapped from a relative's home in the middle of the night, beaten and lynched. His mutilated body was discovered three days later in the Tallahatchie River, weighted down by a metal fan tied around his neck with barbed wire.

In September of that year, Donham's then-husband, Roy Bryant, and Bryant's half-brother, J.W. Milam, were tried for murder in Till's death.

After an hour-long deliberation, an all-White, all-male jury acquitted the pair — who, when they were no longer facing legal jeopardy, admitted in a 1956 interview in Look magazine that they were guilty of the murder.

Photographs of Till's mutilated body taken at his funeral in Chicago were printed in the media and caused outrage around the country and overseas. His lynching, and the subsequent acquittal of his killers, became a catalyst of the national civil rights movement.

In 2007, Donham reportedly recanted part of her story.

In an interview with historian Timothy B. Wilson, author of The Blood of Emmett Till, she reportedly said Till never touched or made sexual advances toward her, and she stood by those claims again in a 2017 interview.

But in Donham's 109-page unpublished memoir, I Am More Than A Wolf Whistle, obtained by The Associated Press in July 2022, she reaffirmed her earlier allegations. However, she claimed she tried to dissuade her husband from harming Till.

"I tried to protect him by telling [my husband] Roy that, 'He's not the one. That's not him. Please take him home,'" she said in the manuscript, co-authored by her daughter-in-law.

In her memoir, which she intended to remain under seal until 2036, Donham claims that, like Till, she was a victim who "paid dearly with an altered life" for his murder and lynching.

In August 2022, citing insufficient evidence, a grand jury declined to indict Donham on kidnapping and manslaughter charges for the role she played in Till's death.

At the time, Emmet's cousin, Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., who was reportedly the last living witness to the teen's kidnapping, called the jury's decision, "unfortunate, but predictable," according to the AP.