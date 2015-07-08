Irish Blogger and Domestic Violence Victim Shares Video of Herself Battered and Bruised: 'My World Was Turned Upside Down' (WATCH)

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/647305061992822/videos/912227398833919/" /]

Health blogger Emma Murphy spends her days sharing wellness and lifestyle advice. But the guidance she offered on Monday was something more shocking and powerful than ever before.

The 26-year-old Dublin native uploaded a video to Facebook in which she opened up about a domestic violence incident she fell victim to in her 3 ½-year relationship with a guy whom she “thought was the love of my life.”

“I thought long and hard before posting this video, this is very difficult for me but I have to do what is RIGHT, if you or anyone you know has it is in a similar situation please share this video to inspire other women around the world,” she wrote beside the 5 ½-minute confessional. “Violence is NOT the answer!!!!”

Her face marked with cuts and a dark bruise surrounding her left eye, the mother of two told her friends and followers that she “needs to do this for me and my children” before explaining how her significant other hit her after she confronted him for cheating on her for the second time on Friday.

“I’ve loved him with all of my heart,” Murphy said of her children’s father, her voice cracking. “We had our ups and downs. I cherish those. I won’t miss the downs my world was turned upside down.”

After she came forward with her knowledge of his infidelity last week, “He threw his phone; he punched me in the face,” Murphy recalled, “and it wasn’t the first time.”

He also verbally abused her, telling her she was paranoid, nuts, a psycho and that her “insecurities will kill her someday.”

“No man has any right to put his hand on a woman,” Murphy said. “Even once is unacceptable. But to be made to feel that it is acceptable is even worse. To be mentally tortured and told you’re paranoid or insecure – no man should do that to any woman.”

The emotional post quickly went viral within the past few days, collecting more than 6 million views, 100,000 shares and countless headlines.

“You need to find the courage and get away from anything that is as unhealthy as violence. Go to your friends and family,” Murphy said – which is exactly what she did.

She left her partner and headed to her mother’s house, she explained in the post, which is where she took time for herself and found the power to share her story and encourage other victims to find a way out.

Murphy’s estranged partner, Usanga, a 28-year-old gym owner, told the Irish Sun, “Yes, I did push her. I pushed her, I didn’t punch her. It was just the force I did sleep with someone else. But I did not punch her and I absolutely did not split her head open.”

He went on to tell the outlet that his “business is now destroyed.”

A source also told the Sun that the situation is being treated as a suspected assault and investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know has been victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.