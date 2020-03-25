Missing Texas College Student Is Found Dead Under Bridge, and Police Say She Was Murdered

Image zoom Grayson County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Texas have found the remains of a slain 21-year-old woman under a bridge a day after she vanished from a home in Sherman.

In a statement, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed city workers discovered the body of Emilia Gunnels on Monday afternoon.

Gunnels, a resident of Sherman, was reported missing on Sunday. Police are handling her death as a homicide.

A statement from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Gunnels’ body was found shortly before 2:30 p.m., underneath a bridge in Sherman.

“The Sherman Police Department responded and contacted the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office due to knowing the Sheriff’s Office was working a missing [person’s case for a] white female named Emilia Gunnels,” reads the statement.

The body “was close in age and had similar features” as Gunnels, who was declared dead at the scene. Medical examiners later confirmed what police already knew.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Police have yet to discuss the circumstances surrounding Emilia Gunnels’ disappearance.

Gunnels’ mother, Irene Gunnels, spoke to the Herald Democrat, and said her daughter only just turned 21, and had been enrolled at Grayson College.

“She was eccentric and she didn’t really care about what people thought about her,” Irene told the paper. “She was generous and very strong-willed and determined to do what she had her mind set to do.”

The grieving mother also said her daughter “loved animals, especially her guinea pigs. I have two to take care of now.”

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to call (903) 813-4200, ext. 2216.