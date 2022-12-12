A 15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Is Missing, and Her Family Thinks She's Being Held Against Her Will

Emilee Dubes was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, in Ashton, Missouri

By KC Baker
Published on December 12, 2022 12:18 PM
emilee dubes
Emilee Dubes. Photo: Facebook

A 15-year-old Missouri girl has been missing for more than a week and her worried family believes she is being held captive.

Emilee Dubes, 15, was last seen in Ashland on the night of Dec. 4, according to the non-profit organization Missouri Missing.

"Her family believes that she could be in the Fulton, Missouri, area, being held against her will," Missouri Missing said in a flyer posted to social media on Wednesday.

According to the Missing Person Awareness Network, "investigators in Missouri determined Emilee has been in contact with individuals and might possibly be in the Fulton [Missouri] or Morrison, Illinois area."

Despite these leads about Emilee's whereabouts, "she could be anywhere," Missouri Missing said in the flyer. "Her phone is not with her."

The teen vanished in the middle of the night, KOMU reports. At 5 a.m. on Dec. 5, Ashland police were notified that the teen had left home without parental permission or knowledge, KOMU reports.

Officers have followed up on "various leads" since she disappeared, according to the department, KOMU reports.

"We have not received credible information that the juvenile was taken against her will, is being held against her will, or that she is in danger," Ashland Police Sgt. Andrew Worrall told the outlet. "APD continues to follow leads to locate the juvenile so she can be reunited with her family."

Emilee's family is offering a $2,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 130 lbs, with blond hair, blue eyes and dimples in her cheeks.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the girl's grandmother, Kathy Dubes, wrote, "Dear Emilee , I want you to know that I miss you and love you. [There] are many people praying for you here in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and even in Germany. Our prayers are for you to come home safe and soon. You are so important in all our lives your Family [loves and] needs you here with us."

Anyone with information about Dubes is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department (573-657-9062) or the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Persons Unit (573-526-6178). 911 can also be contacted.

Related Articles
Taylor K. Blaha, Brandon D. Thoma
Iowa Couple Allegedly Drowned Newborn in Bathtub out of Fear Police Would Learn About Drug Use: Police
Elise Wars & Khori Ashton
Md. Mom and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in 'Targeted and Deliberate' Attack, But Motive Is Unclear
Michael Vaughan and Sarah Wondra
Idaho Woman Made TikTok Videos Showing Flyer for Missing Boy. Now She Faces Charges
Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Georgia
Misrach Ewunetie missing Princeton student
Police Searching for Missing Princeton University Student Last Seen 5 Days Ago
Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Missing Colo. Teen Found Alive Days After She Disappeared Following High School Football Game
Leonor Enriquez
'Very Unlike Her': Colo. Mom Who Vanished After Taking Out Trash Is Considered 'Missing and Endangered'
Allahnia Lenoir aka Fruity
Ga. Woman, 24, Missing for 2 Months Was Murdered, Say Police — and a Suspect Is at Large
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Detained in Connection to Deaths of N.C. Teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark
Amber Robertson; Amiah Robertson
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
A 14-year-old, identified as Richard Jones, has been charged as an adult with murder and criminal conspiracy after police say he was the first to hit the man with a cone
Boy, 14, Charged with Murder After Philadelphia Man, 73, Beaten to Death with Traffic Cone
Kiely Rodni
Police Say Teens at Party with Missing Kiely Rodni Are Being Uncooperative: 'People Aren't Talking to Us'
Kiely Rodni
16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction
Allahnia Lenoir aka Fruity
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment with 2 Men
Christina Lee Powell
Texas Mom of 2 Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving Home in a Hurry Without Her Phone