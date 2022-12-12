A 15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Is Missing, and Her Family Thinks She's Being Held Against Her Will

A 15-year-old Missouri girl has been missing for more than a week and her worried family believes she is being held captive.

Emilee Dubes, 15, was last seen in Ashland on the night of Dec. 4, according to the non-profit organization Missouri Missing.

"Her family believes that she could be in the Fulton, Missouri, area, being held against her will," Missouri Missing said in a flyer posted to social media on Wednesday.

According to the Missing Person Awareness Network, "investigators in Missouri determined Emilee has been in contact with individuals and might possibly be in the Fulton [Missouri] or Morrison, Illinois area."

Despite these leads about Emilee's whereabouts, "she could be anywhere," Missouri Missing said in the flyer. "Her phone is not with her."

The teen vanished in the middle of the night, KOMU reports. At 5 a.m. on Dec. 5, Ashland police were notified that the teen had left home without parental permission or knowledge, KOMU reports.

Officers have followed up on "various leads" since she disappeared, according to the department, KOMU reports.

"We have not received credible information that the juvenile was taken against her will, is being held against her will, or that she is in danger," Ashland Police Sgt. Andrew Worrall told the outlet. "APD continues to follow leads to locate the juvenile so she can be reunited with her family."

Emilee's family is offering a $2,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 130 lbs, with blond hair, blue eyes and dimples in her cheeks.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the girl's grandmother, Kathy Dubes, wrote, "Dear Emilee , I want you to know that I miss you and love you. [There] are many people praying for you here in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and even in Germany. Our prayers are for you to come home safe and soon. You are so important in all our lives your Family [loves and] needs you here with us."

Anyone with information about Dubes is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department (573-657-9062) or the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Persons Unit (573-526-6178). 911 can also be contacted.