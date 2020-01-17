Ex-College Student Who Killed Newborn After Sorority Bathroom Birth Felt 'Like a Monster'

Image zoom Emile Weaver Chris Crook/Times Recorder via AP

For the first time since being sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her newborn baby daughter moments after giving birth in her sorority house’s bathroom, Emile Weaver is opening up about her crime.

Weaver, 25, the former student at Muskingum University in Ohio, told Elle.com from prison the crime wasn’t premeditated, and she believes her punishment was excessive.

Weaver was 21 when she was found guilty of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence by a jury in 2016.

Weaver gave birth to Addison in a bathroom at the Delta Gamma Theta sorority house at her college on April 22, 2015. She then placed her infant in a trash bag and left her outside, causing her to die of asphyxiation. The body was found in the trash by other sorority members.

At her trial, prosecutors said Weaver was aware she was pregnant and never intended to keep the baby. During her pregnancy, Weaver drank alcohol and smoked marijuana. Weaver told the court she was in denial about the pregnancy and believed the baby girl was dead when she put her in the bag.

Image zoom Emile Weaver Muskingum County Sheriff's Office

Weaver told Elle.com she did not plan out her baby Addison’s killing, saying the greatest misconception about her is that “I thought this through, that I just planned to go in a bathroom that day and that everything that played out is how I wanted it to be.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the interview, Weaver said she concealed her pregnancy, and tricked herself into thinking the birth would never happen. Even as she was delivering the child, she said she was in a state of shock.

RELATED: Sorority Sister Who Killed Newborn Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

“Asked about the moment she realized her baby was dead, Emile struggled,” reads the article. “There were ‘some movements,’ at first, she said, but ‘I really wasn’t focused on her.’ She considered Addison as an ‘it,’ not a real baby.”

Weaver told Elle.com — in an interview conducted in late 2018 — it wasn’t until she went shopping for a burial outfit that Addison’s death became real to her. She said at that moment, she felt “like a monster.”

According to the Elle.com article, “Emile believes she should be punished, but considers her sentence extreme.” She is apparently working on an appeal.