Wife of Calif. Attorney Who Died Mysteriously at Mexican Resort Speaks Out: 'I Know It's Not an Accident'

Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico

By Christine Pelisek
Published on February 9, 2023 03:23 PM
Elliot Blair
Elliot Blair. Photo: GoFundMe

The wife of a California public defender who died mysteriously in January at a Mexican resort believes her husband was murdered.

"Someone did this to him," Kim Williams told Good Morning America Thursday. "I just know it's not an accident. I know he didn't fall. I just know that."

Williams' husband Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico. He and Williams were there to celebrate their one-year-anniversary.

Mexican authorities have labeled his death an "unfortunate accident" from a fall off a balcony at the resort. Authorities also said he had a "considerable" amount of alcohol in his system, ABC News reported.

But Williams and family attorney Case Barnett believe foul play was involved.

"It's the physical evidence we've been able to obtain, the autopsy," Barnett told GMA. "The autopsy confirms that he, Elliot Blair, was murdered that night."

Williams said they went out for dinner earlier that night and got pulled over by the local police on their way back to the resort. Williams said the police claimed they drove through a stop sign, and then shook them down for money.

"We've never been pulled over before," Williams said. "We were both rattled, but at the same time we both had this feeling of thank God they didn't do anything more to us."

kimberly williams, elliot blair
Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

They later spent time dancing at the resort bar before going back to their room around midnight.

She said she fell asleep and was awakened by the security guard and hotel manager. They told her that her husband was on the ground outside the hotel room.

Williams said Blair wasn't highly intoxicated that night — she said he had five or six drinks over a six-hour period — and wouldn't have just fallen off the balcony.

"I want to do everything we can to figure out what happened in that 45-minute, hour time span," she said. "Because that's what Elliot deserves. And that's the hardest part for me, is not knowing."

"I don't want him to be forgotten," she said. "I want the world to know who my Elliot is. I want people to know he's not some drunk that stumbled off the front ledge of our hotel room."

"That's one of the only things keeping me going right now — is the idea of doing this for him, for honoring his name," she added.

Related Articles
Elliot Blair
Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'
Elliot Blair
Man Celebrating Anniversary at Mexican Resort Fell to Death, Say Officials — But Family Suspects Foul Play
LeeAnn Fletcher Hartleben
Accident or Murder? The Mysterious Death of a Young Mom Found Unresponsive in Her Bathtub
tyler lawrence
Man Arrested in Connection with Death of 13-Year-Old Shot Outside Grandparents' House 
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh Cried and Said, 'I Did Him So Bad' When Shown Photos of Slain Son: Police Testimony
Alexander Jackson
Iowa Man Convicted of Murdering His Parents and Sister in Staged Home Invasion
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols Was 'Brutalized' by Memphis Police and Had 'Extensive Bleeding,' Say Family Attorneys
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
'Death by Fame' Goes Inside the Murder of Sex Therapist Amie Harwick, Who Was Once Engaged to Drew Carey
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 19: Former mixed martial artist Phil Baroni attends the Raising the Stakes for Cerebral Palsy Celebrity Poker Tournament at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino hosted by the One Step Closer Foundation to raise funds and awareness for people with cerebral palsy on June 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Former UFC Fighter Phil Baroni Arrested in Mexico for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend
Susan Ledyard and Benjamin Ledyard
Former Husband of Woman Whose Murder Remains Unsolved Is Now Accused of Assaulting Current Partner
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson's Father Says He 'Wants Justice' After American Tourist Is Allegedly Killed by Friend
Top Row, L-R: Salvador Debudey Jr., Mervin Harmon, Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez Bottom Row, L-R: Juan Serrano, Paul Alexander Yaw, Lorenzo Lopez
Accused Stockton Serial Killer Charged with 4 More Murders, Bringing Total to 7
mariah-woods.png
N.C. Man Killed Girlfriend's Daughter, 3, with Chloroform in Attempt to Get Her to Sleep
Surveillance image showing the suspect walking; Natasha Latour was attacked and survived the Stockton shooter on April 16, 2021 at 3:30am on the corner of Park and Union in Stockton where she was sleeping in a tent
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was on a Mission to Kill'
Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson. https://www.cityofchesapeake.net/Page17030.aspx
Victims in Virginia Walmart Mass Shooting Identified, Those Killed Include a 16-Year-Old Boy