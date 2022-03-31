Three years after Angela Green disappeared and her husband refused to speak with police, her 21-year-old daughter Ellie continues hunting for answers

Ellie Green's Mom Vanished in 2019 and Her Dad Still Won't Talk to Police: 'I Just Want to Know the Truth'

Ellie Green already had a bad feeling in her stomach on the February 2020 afternoon when she decided to skip classes at the University of Kansas to try and locate her mother's death certificate at the state Capitol.

For months, the then-19-year-old finance major desperately wanted to believe her father, Geoff Green — who told her that her mother, Angela, 51, had died in a Kansas psychiatric hospital, but always claimed to be too distraught to provide answers to any of his daughter's questions about details surrounding her death.

"The clerk spent the longest time looking for it," Ellie tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Finally, she came back and said, 'I'm sorry, there is no death certificate on record for your mother.' My stomach just sank. I've never had a worse feeling in my life. That's when all the red flags all shot up at once."

Those red flags are all still there. And since that afternoon two years ago, Ellie has been on a quest to learn what happened to her mother and answer the shocking question about whether her father had anything to do with Angela's disappearance.

Ellie last saw her mom in June 2019 at the family's home in Prairie Village, Kan., when Angela — described by family members as a homebody, prone to spells of anxiety and depression — kicked her only child out of the house during an argument. Nearly one month later, her father broke the news to Ellie that his wife of 20 years, who he had claimed weeks earlier was taken to a psychiatric hospital after their argument, had died at the facility.

After being unable to locate Angela's death certificate — along with eight months of increasingly conflicting information and unanswered questions from her father — Ellie finally reached out to local police for help. But Geoff, 67, refused to speak with detectives and the case remains unsolved.

"It's frustrating for us and frustrating for the family," says Prairie Village Police Department detective Sgt. Adam Taylor, who has tracked nearly 200 leads in the case, and executed three search warrants — two involving cadaver dogs — on Geoff's properties. "But I have to believe that we are going to solve this one way or another."

Ellie desperately wants to believe that, but she's grown impatient. Together with her cousin, Michelle Guo, a 28-year-old New York City-based corporate attorney, she's raised money and put together a team of investigators who have begun digging into the case. "I just want to find my mom," says Ellie. "I just want to know the truth about what happened to her."