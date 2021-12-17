Pa. Teacher Was Stabbed 20 Times, but Death Was Ruled Suicide — Now Authorities Are Reviewing Case

For the last 10 years, Ellen Greenberg's family has been convinced that their daughter was murdered. Now there may be new evidence to prove their case.

A 27-year-old first-grade teacher, Greenberg was found stabbed to death—20 times—on the floor of her Philadelphia kitchen in January 2011. Authorities initially said the death was a homicide, and said the 10-inch knife that her live-in fiancé, Sam Goldberg, found in her chest was the murder weapon. But weeks later, the manner of death was changed to a suicide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities have never explained the change, though police have said that investigators only found Greenberg's DNA on the knife, and on her clothes. What's more, police say there were no signs of foul play. Nothing was stolen from the apartment, which was locked from the inside. Goldberg, who had gone to the building's gym, said he had to force open the latched door after she didn't answer.

Greenberg's family has long been suspicious of the shifted manner of death. In 2019, they filed a civil suit against the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office and the pathologist who performed the autopsy. They alleged that there may have been two knives used in the attack. Additionally, they argued that at least one of the eight wounds she had in the back of her neck would have incapacitated her, making it impossible for her to ultimately stab herself to death, not to mention 20 times.

The new evidence centers on a deposition given last May by an independent medical examiner who found no evidence of hemorrhaging from at least one of Greenberg's wounds, according to a report from KYW-TV in Philadelphia. The only reason the wound would not have hemorrhaged, the independent examiner maintained, was if Greenberg was already dead at that point — meaning she couldn't have killed herself.

While Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania attorney general, acknowledges that his office received new material this week from Greenberg's lawyer, Joseph R. Podraza Jr., he won't say if this is evidence they have examined before. Still, Shapiro says that he is open to exploring new evidence if it is presented.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Ellen's death is nothing short of a tragedy, and our heart goes out to her family and friends," Shapiro said in a statement. "Her death is unimaginable and admittedly hard to accept, but all of the evidence thoroughly reviewed by our office and the findings of the medical examiner show this was a suicide. Our office has stated that if and when new evidence was brought forward, we would thoroughly review it. Only the medical examiner has the ability to change the cause of death in this case from 'suicide' to 'undetermined' or 'homicide'."