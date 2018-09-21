Teen Girl Who Was 'Groomed' Then Taken by Teacher: 'If I Didn't Go, Something Bad Would Happen'

Elizabeth Thomas — the Tennessee teenager whose 50-year-old teacher took her across the country last year, fleeing justice for 38 days — is revealing in her first sit-down interview how she feared what he might do if she did not comply with his demands.

“I did [feel trapped] because my little sister was there and all my family was there,” Elizabeth says in an interview with ABC’s 20/20 airing Friday night. (An exclusive clip is above.) “And if I didn’t go, something bad would happen to them.”

When asked by ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim if Elizabeth feared for her family’s safety on the day Tad Cummins, her health sciences teacher, told her to come with him, Elizabeth said: “I mean, whenever he’d threaten me, and especially with guns, wouldn’t you believe that?”

She continued: “He threatened to shoot himself or use the guns or — he had two of them.”

“He said if he couldn’t have me, he’d kill himself,” she recalled.

In March 2017, Elizabeth, then 15, was taken by Cummins from her home in Maury County — setting off a nationwide manhunt that ended when he and Elizabeth were found a month later living in a four-walled shelter in Northern California.

Prior to her disappearance, authorities and Elizabeth’s family said Cummins “groomed” her for months and had pressured her into spending time with him.

Elizabeth “was scared of Cummins [and] she felt ‘in over her head,’ ” her family said in a court filing last year.

According to a court petition filed by Elizabeth’s father, Cummins picked her up from her home on more than one occasion to go out for a meal, “threatening her that if she did not go with him she would face repercussions at school.”

TBI

Cummins was fired from his teaching job after he was named as a suspect in Elizabeth’s case. Soon after, his wife filed for divorce and put their home up for sale.

In April, Cummins, who had been charged with kidnapping, pleaded guilty to federal counts of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

He faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison with sentencing reportedly scheduled for December.

Last summer, as the Thomas family faced the specter of a trial for Cummins, Elizabeth’s father told PEOPLE she was recovering.

“It’s just a process you have to go through,” he said. “[We’re] being very supportive.”

In an impromptu interview with the Daily Heard last September, Elizabeth told an editor who approached her at a fast food restaurant that she wasn’t regretful.

“Nor do I say it was the right thing to do,” she said. “It was an experience I’ll have to live with the rest of my life.”



Speaking with ABC, Elizabeth said: “[People] think they know what happened. They think that I’m a whore. They think that I like old men and that’s not the case.”

20/20 airs Friday (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.