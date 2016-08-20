The activist is sharing more of her story to help the movement against pornography addiction

Elizabeth Smart opened up about another part of her harrowing nine months spent in captivity: her captor allegedly forced her to watch pornography.

Smart has become a notable activist for causes including underage sex trafficking in the years since her 2002 kidnapping and rescue. On Friday, she was featured in a video for Fight the New Drug, an organization that provides resources, stories and information about pornography addiction. For Smart, she witnessed the harsh effects of pornography addiction when she was kidnapped.

“He would just sit and look at it and stare at it, and he would just talk about these women, and then when he was done, he would turn and look at me, and he would be like, ‘Now we’re going to do this,’ ” Smart said in the video of her captor.

Until now, Smart had not revealed this part of her time in captivity. And she said it made her nightmare that much scarier.

“I can’t say that he would not have gone out and kidnapped me had he not looked at pornography,” she said. “All I know is that pornography made my living hell worse.”

Smart details her kidnapping in the video, while also talking about some of her lowest points during what she calls her “9 months of hell.” Just before being shown porn, Smart said her captor made her drink alcohol until she eventually passed out and woke up in her own vomit.

“And I remember waking up that moment and thinking, how can it get any lower than this?” she said.

Unfortunately for Smart, her captivity took a turn for the worse when her captor showed her a “magazine full of hard-core pornography.”

“My captor was really excited and really kind of amped up about something, and he said, ‘Oh, you know, I have something and I’m going to show it to you, and you have to look at it,’ ” Smart said. “It just led to him raping me more, more than he already did – which was a lot.”

The video concludes with Smart sharing advice her mom gave her after she was rescued in 2003.

“She said to me, ‘Elizabeth, what these people have done to you is so terrible and you may never feel like restitution is made, but the best punishment that you could ever give them is to be happy.’ ” Smart said. “And that advice has helped make me who I am today.”