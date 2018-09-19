Elizabeth Smart's Kidnapper — Who Watched Husband Repeatedly Rape Teen — Is Released from Prison

Wanda Barzee, one of two people responsible for abducting Elizabeth Smart in 2002, has been released from a Utah prison, according to multiple reports.

Barzee, 72, was released from the Draper Prison shortly after 8 a.m., Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted confirmed to local TV station KUTV.

Since last week, when the department unexpectedly announced Barzee’s impending release, Smart held a press conference and sat down with national media to decry Barzee’s release after her “evil and twisted” role in her abduction along with her husband, Brian David Mitchell. She has called Barzee’s release “incomprehensible.”

“She would encourage him to rape me. She would sit next to me. The side of her body would be touching me while he was raping me,” Smart, 30, told CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King earlier this week. “There were no secrets. She knew what was going on.”

Barzee pleaded guilty in 2009 to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity in the 9-month-long kidnapping of Smart, then 14. She agreed to testify against Mitchell, who was convicted in December 2010 on those same charges and is serving two life sentences.

Utah parole officials tell PEOPLE the move — which reverses a July denial of Barzee’s parole — came after “further review and advice from legal counsel” that showed they must credit Barzee’s time in federal prison toward her current term in state custody, on top of time she had already served in jail and a state hospital.

She will be on supervised release for five years, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Wanda Barzee AP/REX/Shutterstock

The terms of her release, according to the newspaper, include completing mental health treatment, having no direct or indirect contact with Smart and allowing home inspections.

Eric Anderson, deputy chief US Probation Officer for Utah, told CNN, “A transition plan is in place for her in terms of residence … She won’t be homeless.”

Barzee will likely live alone in a private residence and will not be required to wear an ankle monitor, CNN reports. She cannot leave the Salt Lake City area without permission and must register as a sex offender.

Following the news of Barzee’s release, Smart released a comment on her Instagram account, describing the past few weeks as “a rollercoaster of emotion.”

“May we all remain vigilant in watching over our families, friends and community from anyone who would seek to hurt or take advantage,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I truly believe life is meant to be happy and beautiful, and no matter what happens – that will remain my goal for me and my whole family.”

Barzee’s lawyer has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.