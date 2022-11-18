Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby It Is Revealed as She's Sentenced to 11 Years

Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant and will welcome her second child behind bars.

The Theranos founder, 38, is expecting her second baby, court documents revealed, per The New York Times.

Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company.

Per court filings obtained by The Times, she became pregnant after being convicted in January.

Holmes, the subject of an HBO documentary as well as a Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried, welcomed her first child in August 2021, before her criminal trial began.

Birth records showed that Holmes and her partner Billy Evans welcomed a baby named William Holmes Evans on July 10 in Redwood City, California, according to ABC News.

That pregnancy was first disclosed to the court in March 2021 when her counsel and prosecutors filed court papers asking a judge to move her trial's start date given that she was due in July.

On Friday, Holmes received her sentence of more than a decade.

Judge Edward Davila ruled that Holmes would spend 135 months in a federal prison. She will then serve 3 years of supervised release.

She was tried on 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company, Theranos. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes was found not guilty of an additional four counts. The jury remained deadlocked on the other three charges, according to The New York Times.

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of healthcare start-up Theranos, which duped investors out of millions by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

In 2015, Wall Street Journal journalist John Carreyrou reported that the machine Holmes was selling — dubbed The Edison — did not actually work and that the company was using outside technology and other subterfuge to fake positive test results. Federal authorities then investigated Holmes, indicting her in 2018.

During her trial, Holmes' defense attorneys sought to portray her as naïve, saying she didn't mean to defraud investors. Her attorney, Kevin Downey, told jurors that Holmes never cashed out any stock even as the company's fortunes tumbled.

Holmes testified in her own defense, saying her judgment was clouded during the time in question because of the alleged sexual, psychological and emotional abuse she endured during her relationship with former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and co-defendant.

Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of fraud in July. Prosecutors have said he will be sentenced after Holmes is.

But prosecutors said Holmes knew exactly what she was doing.