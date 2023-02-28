Elizabeth Holmes Gives Birth to 2nd Child, Asks Judge to Let Her Remain Out of Prison Pending Appeal

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder who was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud, has given birth to her second child, according to a federal court document.

The birth of Holmes' second child was revealed in a motion by her defense team filed last week in federal court stating that because Holmes was not a flight risk, she should not be imprisoned while she appeals her conviction.

Holmes, the subject of an HBO documentary as well as a Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried, is scheduled to begin serving her sentence on April 27.

"Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization," according to a motion filed by Holmes' defense team, CBS News reports.

It's unclear when Holmes gave birth.

Holmes and her partner Billy Evans welcomed their first child — a baby named William Holmes Evans — ahead of her criminal fraud trial on July 10, 2021 in Redwood City, Calif., according to ABC News.

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which duped investors out of millions by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

Holmes was tried on 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley company. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes was found not guilty of an additional four counts. The jury remained deadlocked on the other three charges, according to The New York Times.

Holmes' fraud was exposed in 2015, when Wall Street Journal journalist John Carreyrou reported that the machine Holmes was selling — dubbed The Edison — did not actually work, and that the company was using outside technology and other subterfuge to fake positive test results. Federal authorities then investigated Holmes, indicting her in 2018.

During her trial, Holmes' defense attorneys sought to portray her as naïve, saying she didn't mean to defraud investors. Her attorney, Kevin Downey, told jurors that Holmes never cashed out any stock even as the company's fortunes tumbled.

Holmes testified in her own defense, saying her judgment was clouded during the time in question because of the alleged sexual, psychological and emotional abuse she endured during her relationship with former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and co-defendant.

Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of fraud in July. Prosecutors have said he will be sentenced after Holmes is.

Prosecutors have said all along that Holmes knew exactly what she was doing.

"The person on trial is 37 years old," U.S. Attorney John Bostic said in his closing arguments during her trial. "That is certainly old enough to know the difference between right and wrong."

In addition to accusations she misled patients and physicians about the efficacy of Theranos' blood tests, Holmes was also accused of lying to investors in 2015, telling them that Theranos would generate $1 billion in revenue when she allegedly knew the company would only generate a few hundred thousand dollars that year.