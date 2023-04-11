Elizabeth Holmes Denied Request to Stay Out of Jail As She Appeals Fraud Conviction

The disgraced Theranos founder is expected to begin her 11-year sentence later this month

By
Published on April 11, 2023 10:23 PM
SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans, walks back to her hotel following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in court for a restitution hearing. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)
Photo: Philip Pacheco/Getty

Elizabeth Holmes is not avoiding prison as she appeals her fraud conviction, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

After being convicted of fraud for deceiving investors, the 39-year-old Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years in prison. She is expected to turn herself in to federal authorities on April 27.

She later asked a judge to let her stay out of prison while she fights the conviction.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila rejected Holmes' request, according to The Washington Post, ABC News, and The Wall Street Journal.

Davila wrote in his decision, per The Washington Post, that Holmes isn't a flight risk or danger to the community; however, the court could not "find that she has raised a 'substantial question of law or fact' that if 'determined favorably to [her] on appeal'" would reverse her conviction or get her a new trial.

The ruling comes after he also denied a petition from Holmes' ex and Theranos President COO Sunny Balwani. He was sentenced to 13 years after he was found guilty on all 12 fraud charges against him.

Balwani was originally scheduled to begin his sentence in mid-March, but did not surrender to authorities because he was appealing his conviction. Still, his appeal has since been denied, so he will begin his sentence at Terminal Island prison in California on April 20, ABC News reported.

Just after her conviction in January, Holmes was accused of buying a one-way ticket to Mexico in an alleged effort to flee the country.

Prosecutors stated in court documents at the time that she should go to prison right away because she is a flight risk and made "an attempt to flee the country" last year, per multiple outlets.

"The government became aware on January 23, 2022, that Defendant Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip," prosecutors allege in the filing. "Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled."

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Holmes' Ex-Boyfriend Sunny Balwani Sentenced to 13 Years for Theranos Fraud

Prosecutors said in court documents they expected Holmes to "reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled", however, they added "it is difficult to know with certainty" if she would have left without the government stepping in.

Prosecutors said that "the incentive to flee has never been higher" and she "has the means to act on that incentive."

Holmes' lawyers alleged in an email that she booked the flight before her conviction and planned to attend a friend's wedding in Mexico if she wasn't found guilty.

For now, Holmes resides in a $13,000 per month estate.

Ahead of her sentence, Holmes gave birth to her second child, according to a federal court document. It's unclear when exactly the birth occurred.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It was revealed in a motion by her defense team filed last week in federal court stating that because Holmes was not a flight risk, she should not be imprisoned while she appeals her conviction.

"Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization," according to a motion filed by Holmes' defense team, CBS News reported.

Holmes and her partner Billy Evans welcomed their first child — a baby named William Holmes Evans — ahead of her criminal fraud trial on July 10, 2021 in Redwood City, Calif., according to ABC News.

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which duped investors out of millions by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

Holmes was tried on 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley company. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes was found not guilty of an additional four counts. The jury remained deadlocked on the other three charges, according to The New York Times.

Her scandal was the subject of an HBO documentary as well as a Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried.

Related Articles
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Man Arrested in Disappearance of Woman Last Seen at Seattle Mariners Game Allegedly Tried to Kill Her Son
Jada Harris and ShyTiona J. Bishop, Two Florida Women Charged After Posting Their Abuse of an Elderly Dementia Patient on Snapchat
Florida Healthcare Workers Allegedly Livestreamed Abuse of Elderly Dementia Patient
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Judge Denies Request from Lori Vallow Daybell to Be Absent from Court for Testimony About Children's Remains
Louisville shooting victims
Here's What We Know About the Louisville Shooting Victims: 'There Are a Lot of People Who Are Hurting'
Mayor Craig Greenberg, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel pose for a photo, in Louisville
Hero Rookie Officer Who Exchanged Gunfire with Louisville Shooter in Critical Condition After Brain Surgery
A general view of Richneck Elementary School on January 7, 2023 in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Friday. The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered “life-threatening” injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police reports.
Mother of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher in Virginia Charged with Child Endangerment 3 Months After Incident
Marcy Suzette Nellis, found dead near Venango County bike trail
Missing Pa. Woman, 76, Found Dead Along Trail After Going for a Walk Near Her Home, Suspect Arrested
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Police Identify the 4 People Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting at a Downtown Louisville Bank
Police say 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley shot and killed three people. The victims are his son, 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter Damionna Reed and his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, Carole Fulmore, inside his home in Parramore early Sunday morning.. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2451653888425427&set=pb.100007425187599.-2207520000.&type=3. Carole Fulmore/Facebook
4 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Fla. Shooting on Easter: 'It's Heart Wrenching'
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Suspect in Louisville Shooting Identified as 25-Year-Old Employee Connor Sturgeon: Police
Bonnie Gooch, Elderly Bank Robber
78-Year-Old Woman with Two Prior Bank Robbery Convictions, Arrested After Missouri Bank Heist
Tatiana David
N.Y. Mom Kidnapped and Killed in Shootout Between Police and Her Alleged Abductor Ex-Boyfriend on Her Birthday
Kayla Sedoskey
3 Arrested After Michigan Woman Found Dead: 'We Are Beyond Distraught'
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Second Shooting Takes Place Outside a College on Deadly Morning in Louisville, Police Searching for Suspects
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Killed Her Kids for 'Money, Power and Sex,' Prosecutors Say at Her Trial
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, just south of Groveland, Florida, the United States Marshals, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, captured Tahj Brewton. Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Third Suspect, 16, Arrested in Fla. After Killings of 3 Teens