Elizabeth Holmes Appeals Conviction, Claims Prosecutors 'Parroted the Public Narrative' 

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her attorneys argue in an appeal that she never tried to deceive investors

By KC Baker
Published on April 20, 2023 02:10 PM
SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans, walks back to her hotel following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in court for a restitution hearing. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)
Photo: Philip Pacheco/Getty

Elizabeth Holmes has filed an appeal of her Jan. 2022 conviction, claiming the conviction was unjust and that prosecutors "parroted the public narrative" that Holmes knowingly deceived investors about her blood-testing company Theranos.

In January the 39-year-old mother of two was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

She is expected to turn herself in to federal authorities on April 27.

She later asked a judge to let her stay out of prison while she fights the conviction, a request the judge rejected.

On Monday, a little more than a week before Holmes is set to turn herself in, she and her attorneys filed a 132-page appeal asking for a reduction in her sentence, NBC News reports.

Elizabeth Holmes arrives at the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Federal Court on April 22, 2019
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

In the appeal, they argue that she did not intend to deceive investors.

After articles in the Wall Street Journal were published in Oct. 2015 saying that blood tests done by Theranos had "failed" and "pose(d) immediate jeopardy to patient health," negative publicity followed, the appeal states.

Holmes was then indicted in 2018 for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

"The government's case largely parroted the public narrative," the appeal says. "The government put front and center the claim that Holmes knowingly and intentionally misrepresented to investors the capabilities of Theranos's technology."

"The reality differed significantly from the narrative," it says.

"Highly-credentialed" scientists and "outsiders" who reviewed the technology told Holmes it worked.

Theranos also received many patents, it says.

"And in 2015 the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved an assay on Theranos' proprietary technology," it says.

Prosecutors Accused Holmes of Trying to Flee to Mexico

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila rejected Holmes' request to allow her to stay out of prison while her appeal process plays out, according to The Washington Post, ABC News, and The Wall Street Journal.

Davila wrote in his decision, according to The Washington Post, that Holmes isn't a flight risk or danger to the community. However, the court could not "find that she has raised a 'substantial question of law or fact' that if 'determined favorably to [her] on appeal'" would reverse her conviction or get her a new trial.

The ruling came after Davila also denied a petition from Holmes' ex and Theranos President COO Sunny Balwani. He was sentenced to 13 years after he was found guilty on all 12 fraud charges against him.

Balwani was originally scheduled to begin his sentence in mid-March, but did not surrender to authorities because he was appealing his conviction. Still, his appeal has since been denied, so he will begin his sentence at Terminal Island prison in California on April 20, ABC News reported.

Just after her conviction in January, Holmes was accused of buying a one-way ticket to Mexico in an alleged effort to flee the country.

Prosecutors stated in court documents at the time that she should go to prison right away because she is a flight risk and made "an attempt to flee the country" last year, per multiple outlets.

"The government became aware on January 23, 2022, that Defendant Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip," prosecutors allege in the filing. "Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled."

Prosecutors said in court documents they expected Holmes to "reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled", however, they added "it is difficult to know with certainty" if she would have left without the government stepping in.

They also said that "the incentive to flee has never been higher" and she "has the means to act on that incentive."

Holmes' lawyers said in an email that she booked the flight before her conviction and planned to attend a friend's wedding in Mexico if she wasn't found guilty.

For now, Holmes resides in a $13,000 per month estate.

Ahead of her sentence, Holmes gave birth to her second child, according to a federal court document. It's unclear when exactly the birth occurred.

The birth was revealed in a motion by her defense team filed last week in federal court. The motion stated that because Holmes was not a flight risk, she should not be imprisoned while she appeals her conviction.

"Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization," according to a motion filed by Holmes' defense team, CBS News reported.

Holmes and her partner Billy Evans welcomed their first child — a baby named William Holmes Evans — ahead of her criminal fraud trial on July 10, 2021 in Redwood City, Calif., according to ABC News.

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., left, leaves federal court with partner Billy Evans in San Jose, California, US, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which duped investors out of millions by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

Holmes was tried on 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley company. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes was found not guilty of an additional four counts. The jury remained deadlocked on the other three charges, according to The New York Times.

Her scandal was the subject of an HBO documentary as well as a Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried.

