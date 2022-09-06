Body of Eliza Fletcher Found Days After Tennessee Teacher Was Kidnapped During Morning Jog

The body of missing Tennessee schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher has been found, Memphis police announced Tuesday morning.

Fletcher's body was discovered on Monday, approximately seven miles from where the 34-year-old mom of two was seen on surveillance video allegedly being kidnapped.

It was found within walking distance of where Fletcher's alleged kidnapper, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, was believed to have been seen cleaning a GMC Terrain hours after Fletcher was kidnapped, according to police.

Abston now faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, police announced.

A cause of death for Fletcher has not been announced.

Authorities say Fletcher was forced into a dark-colored SUV near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. on Friday in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street.

According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, Abston was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance.

Fletcher was a teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School, and she regularly went running in the area of the university. She is also the granddaughter of of the late billionaire Joseph "Joe" Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman.

DNA from sandals found in the street near the site of Fletcher's disappearance led police to charge Abston, police said on Sunday.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, a pair of Champion slide sandals that were recovered from the scene had Abston's DNA on them. Fletcher's phone was found with the sandals.

The affidavit alleges that security video from the scene showed "a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for the victim to run by. The affidavit states that a male jumped out of the car and forced Fletcher into the passenger's seat.

"There appeared to be a struggle," the document alleges. "The Champion slides sandals were found in this area."

The vehicle sat in place for four minutes before speeding off, the affidavit alleges.

Abston is being held without bond and will appear in court on Tuesday. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He has not yet entered pleas to the charges he faces.

According to WREG, citing Shelby County court records, Abston previously pleaded guilty to an especially aggravated kidnapping charge in 2000 and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. He was released in November 2020, the outlet reports.