Tenn. Teacher Was Abducted, Forced into SUV During Her Morning Jog: Police

Authorities say a woman is missing after being abducted off the streets of Memphis, Tenn., during an early morning jog Friday.

According to police, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was forced into a dark-colored SUV by an unknown individual near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m., in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street.

WHBQ-TV reports Fletcher is a teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School, and that she regularly runs in the area of the university.

Eliza Fletcher. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

In a letter obtained by the outlet, St. Mary's Head of School Albert Throckmorton confirmed Fletcher was kidnapped.

"We have not told our younger students about Mrs. Fletcher," the letter reads. "We are supporting the older students as they learn of the news."

Police said Fletcher was last captured on surveillance video wearing a pink sports top, blue shorts, and tennis shoes before she was abducted.

An image of the suspect vehicle was also released.

Eliza Fletcher Kidnapped. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Fletcher is described as a white, standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing approximately 137 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police ask that anyone who spots her or the suspect vehicle call 911 immediately.

The MPD can also be reached at 901-545-COPS.

The FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are also assisting with locating Fletcher.