Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction

Eliza Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. last Friday, police say

By Steve Helling
Published on September 7, 2022 05:15 PM
Eliza Fletcher
Photo: Facebook

Before the body of missing Tennessee schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher was found on Monday, the suspect in her death was seen on video cleaning out the vehicle he allegedly used to kidnap her.

Fletcher's body was discovered approximately seven miles from where the 34-year-old mom of two was seen on surveillance video allegedly being forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV.

Surveillance footage obtained by WREG shows a black SUV pulling up to the Longview Garden apartments in Memphis, where Cleotha Abston, 38, was first spotted after the kidnapping. For more than an hour, Abston appears to be taking things out of the vehicle and cleans the interior and the trunk.

Previously-released court documents alleged that an unnamed witness who knew Abston told authorities that she saw him "cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner." She also "stated that he was behaving oddly."

Abston's brother, Mario, allegedly told cops that he also saw him cleaning the car floor, before "washing his clothes in the sink of the house." The affidavit adds that Mario said his brother was "acting very strange."

The apartment complex is within walking distance of where Fletcher's body was found.

Cleotha Abston
Memphis Police

According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, Abston was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance.

After Fletcher's body was found, Abston's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping.

Fletcher was a teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School, and she regularly went running in the area of the university. She is also the granddaughter of of the late billionaire Joseph "Joe" Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman.

Abston is being held without bond. He is being represented by a public defender who did not return PEOPLE's call for comment. He has not yet entered pleas to the charges he faces.

According to WREG, citing Shelby County court records, Abston previously pleaded guilty to an especially aggravated kidnapping charge in 2000 after he allegedly kidnapped a prominent attorney. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison, but was released early in November 2020.

