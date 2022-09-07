Women Speak Out About Safety While Running After Tenn. Jogger's Killing

The violent abduction and death of Eliza Fletcher — the Tennessee school teacher killed during her morning jog last week — has sparked an outcry among women runners about the dangers they face while out exercising alone.

An avid runner, Fletcher, 34, was allegedly abducted Friday around 4:20 a.m., while jogging near the University of Memphis, according to police.

Surveillance footage captured Fletcher being forced into a dark-colored SUV by a man now identified by police as 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, who police allege murdered Fletcher.

Abston was arrested Saturday after he was linked to DNA found at the crime scene, according to police.

On Monday, Fletcher's body was discovered by authorities in a neighborhood about seven miles from where she was allegedly kidnapped.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A cause of death has not been made public.

While Fletcher's death is the most recent, high-profile example of violence committed against a woman who is exercising outdoors, PEOPLE's previous reporting highlights she is not the first.

Since 2016, Vanessa Marcotte, 27; Karina Vetrano, 30; Wendy Martinez, 35; Mollie Tibbets, 20; and Sydney Sutherland, 25; were all killed during their runs. Fletcher's death is the latest act of violence to compel women to voice their concerns on social media about the dangers of working out alone and outdoors.

"Let's change the narrative from #ElizaFletcher shouldn't have been out at 4:30 a.m., to this man shouldn't have been out looking for a woman to snatch at 4:30 a.m. Stop blaming the victim," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another user tweeted, "In my opinion, it's time to start imposing a curfew on men until they can get their s----together and stop feeling like they have a right to snatch and murder women. Maybe it's time we as women start making THEM afraid to go out after f------ dark."

Another user wrote, "I usually #run solo, sometimes in the dark. I often wear short shorts + a sports bra, bc - hello? Humidity. Am I reckless? Asking for trouble? Or just pursuing my passion in spite of the risks? Don't blame the victim. Blame the predators. #ElizaFletcher."

Jail records indicate Abston has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, identity theft, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

A judge revoked his bond Wednesday, and Abston is scheduled to appear again in court Thursday.

Records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.