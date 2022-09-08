Eliza Fletcher's Death Was 'Isolated Attack by a Stranger,' Says District Attorney

Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., are calling the abduction and killing of beloved schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher an "isolated attack" by the suspect, who is now charged with murder.

According to the Commercial Appeal, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said during a press conference Tuesday that authorities "have no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger."

Fletcher, a 34-year-old Pre-K teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School and a mom of two, was allegedly kidnapped during a predawn jog Friday and forced into a dark colored SUV near the University of Memphis.

She was found dead Monday in the grassy area of a vacant house, about seven miles from where she was allegedly taken.

Cleotha Abston Henderson, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Hours after the kidnapping, and long before Fletcher's body was found, police say Henderson was seen cleaning out the GMC Terrain police believed was used in the kidnapping.

Cleotha Henderson. Memphis Police

"Tragedies like this are going to happen," Mulroy told reporters, "but we are going to do everything we can to make sure that people can walk the streets without looking over their shoulder and going about their daily business without fear."

On Tuesday, the family of Fletcher issued a statement obtained by WHBQ-TV following her death.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a such a joy to so many - her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her," the statement reads, per the station.

Eliza Fletcher. Memphis Police Department

"Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime."

Henderson is being held without bond.

His public defender Jennifer Case did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jail records show Henderson is due back in court Sept. 19.