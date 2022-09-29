Abducted Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Confirmed as Autopsy Is Released

The body of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog in Memphis, Tenn.

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 08:12 PM
Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher. Photo: Facebook

A cause of death has been determined for the Tennessee kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog.

West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis found that Eliza Fletcher, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and she also suffered jaw fractures and blunt force injuries to her right leg, according to the Associated Press.

WTRFC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fletcher, a mother of two, was abducted off the streets of Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2 during her morning jog and forced into the back of a dark SUV.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston Henderson. Memphis Police

Cleotha Abston Henderson, 38, was arrested two days later and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in relation to Fletcher's disappearance, after Abston Henderson's DNA was allegedly found on a pair of sandals at the scene, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say Abston Henderson was seen on surveillance footage cleaning a GMC Terrain SUV for more than an hour after he allegedly used the vehicle to kidnap Fletcher. His brother Mario also allegedly told police he was "washing his clothes in the sink of the house" and "acting very strange."

Fletcher's body was found the next day, seven miles from where other surveillance video showed she was taken. Abston Henderson's charges were subsequently upgraded to first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, police announced.

Abston Henderson has not yet made a plea. His public defender previously did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on his behalf.

