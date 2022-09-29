Abducted Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Confirmed as Autopsy Is Released

A cause of death has been determined for the Tennessee kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog.

West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis found that Eliza Fletcher, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and she also suffered jaw fractures and blunt force injuries to her right leg, according to the Associated Press.

WTRFC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fletcher, a mother of two, was abducted off the streets of Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2 during her morning jog and forced into the back of a dark SUV.

Cleotha Abston Henderson. Memphis Police

Cleotha Abston Henderson, 38, was arrested two days later and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in relation to Fletcher's disappearance, after Abston Henderson's DNA was allegedly found on a pair of sandals at the scene, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say Abston Henderson was seen on surveillance footage cleaning a GMC Terrain SUV for more than an hour after he allegedly used the vehicle to kidnap Fletcher. His brother Mario also allegedly told police he was "washing his clothes in the sink of the house" and "acting very strange."

Fletcher's body was found the next day, seven miles from where other surveillance video showed she was taken. Abston Henderson's charges were subsequently upgraded to first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, police announced.

Abston Henderson has not yet made a plea. His public defender previously did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on his behalf.