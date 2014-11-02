Eliza Dushku Robbed at Comic Con

Eliza Dushku got a rude welcoming to Providence when arriving for Rhode Island Comic Con.

Police say thieves stole the actress’s Louis Vuitton handbag as she was checking into a hotel early Saturday.

Dushku said on Twitter that the bag was a gift from Sharon Osbourne and was stressing out because the suspects possibly were staying at the same hotel.

The ordeal had a happy ending, however, as police later arrested a suspect and found the handbag in a hotel room after reviewing surveillance video.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old Scott Pryor and were searching for 30-year-old Jamie Lange. It’s not clear if they have lawyers.

The 33-year-old actress is best known for her role on the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Update:men found in hotel, w/my luggage, apprehended & spending wknd in jail until+. U guys helped this happen. I am VERY grateful. C u soon Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) November 1, 2014