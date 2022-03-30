Cutler, 75, is charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of a minor under 12

Eliot Cutler, Who Ran for Governor of Maine Twice, Is Facing Child Pornography Charges

A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine is being charged with possession of child pornography.

Maine State Police arrested Eliot Cutler, 75, at his home in Brooklin Friday, per Fox News. He was charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of a minor under 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police first searched Cutler's $1.575 million farmhouse and $1.25 million townhome on Wednesday, two days before his arrest, WMTW reports.

Maine State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cutler, who was released Saturday after posting $50,000 bail, is accused of committing crimes from December to March. In December, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Maine State Police that someone in the state accessed an illegal photo, the Associated Press reports.

Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster told the AP that it "wouldn't surprise [him] if more charges were on the way."

PEOPLE has reached out to Foster for comment.

Meanwhile, a judge granted the request of Cutler's attorney, Walter McKee, to seal court documents until a grand jury indicts him or Cutler's first court appearance, which is set for May 3, Portland Press Herald reports. In his motion, McKee asked for the documents to be sealed out of concern that details, "would undoubtedly be published by the media, adding to the volume of publicity attached to defendant's case, and substantially jeopardizing the defendant's ability to receive a fair trial," according to the publication.

RELATED VIDEO: Disney Employees, Judge Among 108 Arrested in Fla. Sting Operation Aiming to Catch Traffickers, Predators

McKee added, according to the Press Herald, "Public dissemination of the information in the affidavit in support of the arrest warrant would more than create a reasonable possibility, that the release could, and likely would interfere with the ability of a court to impanel an impartial jury and conduct a fair trial and would promote spite and public scandal of a person, who has not yet been indicted. It would also potentially impede a continuing investigation."

McKee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Cutler ran for governor of Maine in 2010 and 2014, both times as an independent. Republican Paul LePage beat Cutler in each race.

He was also a notable donor to the Democratic party. The Maine GOP's official Twitter shared a list of some of his recipients, including Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Cutler has since resigned from his position on the board of the Lerner Foundation.