'Don't Worry, Mom, It's a Fake': Son Fatally Stabbed Dad with a Sword, Then Tried to Pretend It Wasn't Real, Cops Say

A Philadelphia man faces criminal homicide and weapon possession charges after he stabbed his father to death with a sword.

Eli Goodrich, 26, was arrested for killing 67-year-old Alan Goodrich on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. He was visiting with his parents when his mom June Goodrich, also 67, allegedly heard the two arguing.

“You are not going to control my mind anymore,” Eli allegedly told his father, according to court documents obtained by the AP. “I have to kill you.”

He left the house for a short time, then returned, according to LevittownNow.com. Eli went in to check on his mom, whom police and neighbors both described as “very ill,” and told her he loved her.

He then allegedly went downstairs and stabbed his father in the stomach with a “long-bladed sword,” investigators said, the AP reports.

June went downstairs to check on her husband and found him sitting in a chair with the blade sticking out of his stomach. Eli, who was standing next to him, then tried to convince his mom that the sword was not real, according to the court documents.

“Don’t worry, mom, it’s a fake sword,” Eli allegedly said. “It collapses.”

He went on to pull it out of his father’s stomach, covered in blood. At that point, June called 911, telling the dispatcher that her son had stabbed her husband intentionally.

Alan was taken to the hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

Neighbors told LevittownNow.com that Eli often came home to care for his ailing parents. “That’s a lot to put on someone,” one said.

Another added: “Alan was a good guy, but I knew he could be a hell of a bastard after his stroke.”

It’s unclear whether Eli has an attorney or has entered a plea. He is being held without bail.

