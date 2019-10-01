Image zoom Columbus Police

A Mississippi elementary school teacher has been charged with attempted murder after police say that she intentionally drove her car into a lake with her child inside.

Cari Campbell Cullum, 34, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder.

In a press release obtained by the Clarion Ledger, Columbus police said that the mother of three backed her SUV off a boat ramp on September 20. Her 2-year-old child was reportedly in the backseat of the vehicle.

A male friend of Cullum’s arrived at the scene, broke one of the windows and rescued both Cullum and the toddler. No one was injured in the incident, the press release says. When authorities arrived on the scene, they saw the SUV partially submerged in the water.

Police Chief Fred Shelton issued a press release on Monday, saying that the incident was intentional.

“Following a detailed investigation, we have charged Ms. Cullum with attempted murder,” Shelton said in a release. “This is a tragic case and we believe this was not an accident. Our investigation continues into the incident. Her children are in the care of another person at this time. She has not yet had her preliminary hearing.”

Authorities have yet to release an alleged motive for the incident.

According to WDAM-TV, Cullum was an elementary school teacher at Hamilton Elementary School in rural Monroe County, Mississippi. The school district could not confirm any details of her employment, citing an ongoing investigation.

PEOPLE confirms that Cullum is being held on a $400,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. She will return to court later this month for her arraignment.

