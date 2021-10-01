The child, who was shot in the leg, was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi

Elementary Student, 7, Accidentally Shot After Another Child Brings Gun to School in Their Backpack

A Mississippi elementary school student was accidentally shot by another child who reportedly brought a gun to school in their backpack.

Authorities responded to Newton Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to reports of an accidental gun discharge, according to WTOK and WJTV.

"A child brought a gun in a backpack. The weapon went off right at getting out of school time, accidentally. It hit a 7-year-old in the leg," Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told WJTV.

The backpack belonged to a first-grader, Pennington said.

Following the incident, the child who was shot — who officials have not identified — was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, the news stations report.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is assisting local authorities in investigating the incident further. So far, officials have not disclosed if the student who brought the gun to school will face disciplinary action, per WTOK.

A spokesperson for Newton Elementary School told WJTV that they did not know the conditions of the students.