Erica Allen had filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband last July

Elementary School Principal Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide with 2 Young Children Home

A small Texas community is mourning the loss of an elementary school principal who was killed Wednesday evening by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

The body of Erica Allen, 35, was found outside and two houses down the street from the League City home she shared with her husband, Nicholas Allen, 40.

A statement from authorities alleges Nicholas — who was also an educator, working as an assistant principal in an adjacent school district — exited their home, shot his wife and then returned inside.

Neighbors who reportedly witnessed the murder first called police about the violence around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Nicholas also called 911, telling dispatchers he was the victim of a home invasion.

A tactical team responded to the scene, and contact was established with Nicholas, the statement explains.

"The investigation determined that the initial call of a home invasion was untruthful, and the incident stemmed from a domestic problem," reads the statement.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the tactical team breached the front door, entering to find Nicholas in the closet, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The couple's two children — who are 7 and 2 — were found inside, unharmed.

ABC13 obtained court records showing Erica had filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband in Galveston County last July.

She also filed for divorce around that time.

KHOU learned the couple had recently sold their home.