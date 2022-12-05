Elementary School Principal Facing Child Endangerment Charges Dies by Suicide at Disneyland

An elementary school teacher in California is dead after authorities say that he jumped from a parking structure at Disneyland

Christopher Christensen, 51, was the principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, Calif. He had previously been the principal at other schools during his 22 years working for the school district.

Christensen's suicide came just days before he was scheduled to appear in court on two misdemeanor charges of battery and child endangerment. The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute between Christensen and a woman.

The specific allegations are unclear, but Christensen had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On the day of his death, Christensen posted a lengthy note on Facebook in which he proclaims his innocence, saying he got into a heated argument with a woman but there was no violence.

In the note, Christensen says he was on the verge of losing his job. He also says goodbye to his loved ones.

Christensen's death has shocked and saddened his school district. "Our hearts are so broken," the Courreges Elementary School -- where Christensen was once a principal -- wrote on Facebook. "We love you Mr. C. and will miss you immensely."

"Mr. Christensen has been a respected leader in FVSD for over 20 years," Fountain Valley Superintendent Katherine Stopp said in an email to the school community obtained by Fox 11. "His contributions to this community are immeasurable. He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many. His passing leaves us devastated and heartbroken."

