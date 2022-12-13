Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of Georgia Grandmother Who Allegedly Interrupted Him Stealing Car

Eleanor Bowles of Atlanta was stabbed "multiple times" while interrupting a man allegedly trying to steal her Lexus

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 13, 2022 11:46 AM
Eleanor Bowles murder
Photo: GoFundMe

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Saturday's fatal stabbing of a 77-year-old grandmother in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, according to Atlanta police and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

In a Monday evening press conference, Dickens said the suspect, 23-year-old Antonio Brown, was spotted yesterday by an eyewitness who quickly called police, leading to Brown's arrest.

"Mr. Brown is currently being questioned by APD detectives in this case," Dickens said at yesterday's press conference. "We put a call to the public just yesterday asking for help… Today a resident spotted Mr. Brown and...this arrest occurred in less than 24 hours."

"Atlanta is a group project," Dickens added. "When something like this happens, the entire village is impacted and the entire village is called to support. The killing of Ms. Bowles is understandably rocking our community."

"My heart is aching for [her] family members," he continued. "[Bowles'] son was just with her at Thanksgiving. She was keeping his two cats and he was returning to see her and to see them. Her life was cut short during that process."

Atlanta Police arrest Antonio Brown, suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home.
Antonio Brown. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Brown now faces charges of murder, aggravated battery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and abuse, neglect or exploitation of a disabled or elderly person.

Bowles' son Michael found her dead inside her home on Dec. 10 when he arrived to visit for the upcoming holidays.

After arriving on the scene, "Officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and had sustained multiple lacerations," Atlanta police said in a previous statement.

At an earlier press conference, Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said the suspect allegedly stabbed Bowles "multiple times" when she interrupted him trying to steal her car. After the attack, Brown allegedly took the car and drove it around the city. The vehicle was later located in Dekalb County.

"This is not the way a family should have to spend their holiday season, mourning and grieving the death of a loved one," Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said at the press conference.

Lt. Dearlove also said, "The motive appears to be a crime interrupted, a robbery. Ms. Bowles was in possession of a 2021 Lexus and we believe the individual attempted to steal the vehicle. Ms. Bowles may have encountered him [while he was trying to take the car], and she was killed."

Brown was allegedly seen on a neighbor's surveillance camera, but his identity was unknown until Monday night.

Eleanor Bowles murder
Person of interest. Atlanta Police Dept

Bowles' family and friends have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the Atlanta Humane Society, described as an organization she "loved."

"Many of you know and loved Ellen," the GoFundMe says. "She was a kind, precious, funny, loving mother, grandmother, and friend … It is with heartbreaking sadness that we grieve her loss from this world entirely too soon … It is unbelievable that crimes like this continue to happen in Atlanta, and it must stop."

Bowles' son Michael described his mother as "the North Star in [his] world," telling 11Alive, "She was a beautiful soul, and she taught me how to approach the world with empathy."

It's unclear whether Brown has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

