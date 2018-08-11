81-year-old Woman Tried to Smuggle 92 Lbs. of Heroin Across US-Mexico Border: Police

An 81-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to smuggle 92 pounds of heroin across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The drugs, valued at more than $870,000, were immediately seized by authorities, according to a statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officers allege they first encountered the elderly woman, who has been identified as a United States citizen, when she entered the U.S. in a 2011 Chrysler 200 at around 11:30 a.m.

As she made her way across the border, police claim a Customs and Border Protection dog detected something suspicious in her vehicle.

CBP officers then pulled the woman over for further investigation and allegedly found 34 concealed packages of heroin in the Chrysler’s rocker panels.

81-year-old's car was allegedly filled with heroin Customs and Border Protection

The woman was taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents.

Police said her arrest shows the lengths cartels will take to get drugs into America.

“The cartels will try and manipulate anyone to smuggle their narcotics through the ports of entry,” San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations Pete Flores said in the statement.

“CBP officers are aware of many tactics used by the cartels and remain ever vigilant to stop anyone attempting to smuggle narcotics.”