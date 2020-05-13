Elderly Fla. Woman Killed After Homicide Suspect, Fleeing from Police, Crashes into Her Car

"It's just sad ... they have no regards for human life," Daytona Police Chief Craig Capri said at a press conference Tuesday

An elderly Florida woman was killed when a suspect, fleeing from police in a homicide investigation, crashed into her car.

On Tuesday, Daytona police said a man was fatally shot three times outside a medical marijuana dispensary after getting into an argument with the suspect, who then fled the scene. Authorities had video footage of the shooting and put out an alert for the suspect's distinct blue 2019 Kia with a Georgia license plate.

Shortly after the shooting, Daytona police found a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle. However, before police could pull it over, the vehicle fled. Investigators identified the suspect and learned the vehicle may have headed to Orlando. Investigators then reached out to local Orlando police and the U.S. Marshals.

The following day, the blue Kia was located by police in Orlando. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and began driving recklessly, eventually crashing into another vehicle, killing that driver.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said the driver of the second vehicle was an innocent 70-year-old woman.

Two people were in the suspect's car at the time of the crash, as well as a gun, Rolon said. Both passengers have been hospitalized.

"The point here is that this could have all been avoided. These individuals elected to avoid the officers and in the process took the lives of an innocent person," Rolon said.

Daytona Police Chief Craig Capri said, "It's just sad that the actions of these individuals — they have no regards for human life. As you see today, they just get behind the wheel of a car and think they are invincible and do what they want to do."

Capri said he believes the shooting in Daytona was focused on drugs.