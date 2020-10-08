The couple was reported missing Friday after failing to return from a hike

Elderly Couple Found Shot to Death on Colo. Hiking Trail Had 'Agreement' to Die Together: Police

The elderly New Mexico couple who were found dead in Colorado from gunshot wounds just hours after being reported missing Friday night died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to local reports.

Detectives confirm Lee and Stella Vigil — whose bodies were found near the Santa Fe Trail in Colorado Springs — died in an apparent death pact.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

KOAA, KKTV and FOX 21 report that authorities believe Leroy, 73, shot and killed his 72-year-old wife before shooting himself.

Their bodies were recovered by a search party consisting of concerned relatives and law enforcement officials.

The couple was reported missing Friday after failing to return from a hike.

On Tuesday, Colorado Springs detectives announced they had secured evidence that "supported an agreement" existed "between Mr. and Mrs. Vigil to end their lives together."

The El Paso County Coroner's Office, who completed autopsies on the couple's remains, classified Stella's death as a "homicide" while Lee's was officially labeled a "suicide."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.