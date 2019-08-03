At Least 18 Shot Inside Walmart in El Paso, Texas: Reports

Image zoom JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

Multiple victims have been injured at a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, according to multiple reports.

The El Paso Police Department confirmed reports of an “active shooter” around the Cielo Vista Mall at 12:03 p.m. CST.

“Stay away,” the police department tweeted.

Almost an hour later, police gave an update, announcing that the scene “is still active.”

“We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area,” they wrote, adding that more information would be made available to the public once they had secured the area.

The El Paso Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom IVAN PIERRE AGUIRRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Although police have yet to make an official statement confirming the details of the shooting, KTSM reported that 18 people had been shot or injured inside the Walmart, although the extent of the injuries remained unknown.

USA Today also reported that a police department official confirmed the shooting took place at a Walmart.

According to CNN, at least three businesses near the area are on lockdown.

we are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings. — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus tweeted from his El Paso hotel room: “We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. Over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings. We were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. Saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. We got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening.”

Oscar Collazo, the manager of Landry’s Seafood House, one of the businesses on lockdown, told CNN that three Walmart employees who seemed “shook up” had come in to seek safety.

“We never thought it would be so close to us this time,” Collazo told the outlet. “You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.”

The chief of staff to the city’s mayor, Olivia Zepeda, said the suspects are in custody. It was not immediately clear how many people were in custody or how many had been killed or hurt.

Saturday’s shooting took place four days after a “disgruntled employee” fatally shot two colleagues at a Mississippi Walmart before being wounded by a responding officer and taken into custody.