Man Who Invited Public to Funeral of El Paso Shooting Victim Has Car Stolen After He Buries Wife

One man’s tragic loss of his wife became all the more heartbreaking after his wife’s car was stolen the same weekend as her funeral.

Antonio Basco’s wife, Margie Reckard, was one of 22 people killed during the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart earlier this month. Reckard’s funeral was on Friday, but an unexpected wrench was thrown into what was already sure to be a difficult weekend for Basco when his Ford SUV was stolen and wrecked the very next day.

“Mr. Antonio Basco’s vehicle was stolen and wrecked last night,” said Kings Towing dispatcher Vanessa Kondow on Facebook Sunday, posting in a local El Paso group. “My husband towed it back to his house this morning.”

“WTF is wrong with people!? He just buried his wife yesterday and now this s—,” Kondow continued, echoing the sentiment of several commenters on her post.

“This is the same vehicle CASA just completely serviced and repaired for him,” Kondow continued. “He told my husband that whoever took it also stole a pressure washing machine from a small trailer he used to use for mobile car washing.”

While some commenters asked if there was a way to donate funds toward a new car for Basco, the local Ford and Nissan dealership told local ABC-7 station that it would help replace the car.

Eduardo Moreno, a tow truck driver with El Paso Towing, told 19News that the car belonged to Reckard.

“I was supposed to pick up his vehicle,” Moreno told the outlet, adding that there was damage to the windshield, hood and roof. “The vehicle belonged to his wife, which is now deceased. I picked up the vehicle, took it to his house, to a residential area.”

Moreno said that after recognizing Basco from the news, he towed it back to his house for free.

The El Paso police department is investigating the alleged theft, according to 19News. The El Paso police department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Basco opened up his wife’s funeral to the public, saying that he was worried he would grieve alone as the couple did not have any close family in the area. The response was “overwhelming,” Perches Funeral Home director Harrison Johnson told PEOPLE on Thursday, as hundreds of people ended up attending.