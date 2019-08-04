Mother, 25, Was Shot While Shielding Her 2-Month-Old Son in El Paso Massacre: 'She Gave Her Life'

Image zoom Christian Chavez/AP/Shutterstock

One of the 20 people killed in Saturday’s mass shooting in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, was shot while shielding her 2-month-old son, the woman’s sister told the Associated Press.

Victim Jordan Anchondo was a 25-year old mom-of-three, her sister said. She was shot after a gunman opened fire after 10:30 a.m. inside the crowded store, killing 20 and injuring 26.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski, 19, spoke to the AP from University Medical Center of El Paso, where Anchondo’s 2-month-old son was being treated for broken bones sustained when his mother fell.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” Jamrowski said. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Jamrowski said she hasn’t heard from her sister’s husband, Andre Anchondo, and worries he might be among the fatal victims.

“They said that if he were alive, more than likely he would have gotten in contact by now,” Jamrowski said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

RELATED: 20 Killed and 26 Injured in Mass Shooting Inside Walmart in El Paso, Texas

Calls to police about an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall came in at 10:39 a.m. and first responders arrived six minutes later, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said Saturday. The store was reportedly at capacity during the busy back-to-school shopping season, with as many as 3,000 people inside, according to multiple reports.

Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb more than 600 miles from El Paso, is the suspect, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation tells PEOPLE. Police said the suspect drove about 10 hours to the site of the shooting and surrendered to police without incident.

Image zoom John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

Allen said the shooting “has a nexus at this point in time to a hate crime.” The source close to the investigation said authorities were looking at a manifesto with white nationalist themes the suspect is believed to have written.

RELATED: ‘The Scene Is a Horrific One’: Eyewitnesses Recount Terror of El Paso Shooting That Killed 20

At a Sunday press conference, El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said the suspect is being charged with capital murder and that prosecutors will seek the death penalty, CNN reports.

US Attorney John Bash said authorities will bring federal hate and firearms charges.

“We are treating it as a domestic terrorism case, and we’re gonna do what we do to terrorists in this country, which is deliver swift and certain justice,” Bash said.

Image zoom Rudy Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said three Mexican citizens were killed in the shooting. The Mexican government said six others were wounded.

RELATED: 9 Killed, 26 Injured in Mass Shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Less Than 24 Hours After El Paso Attack

Saturday’s shooting took place four days after a “disgruntled employee” fatally shot two colleagues at a Mississippi Walmart before being wounded by a responding officer and taken into custody.

Less than 24 hours after the El Paso shooting, nine people were killed and 26 were injured when a shooter opened fire on the streets of a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio.