Heroes, Grandparents and Role Models: Remembering the Victims of the El Paso Mass Shooting

Image zoom Facebook (2), GoFund

It was a busy Saturday in the Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall, with the store filled to capacity during the back-to-school shopping season, when it happened again.

At about 10:39 a.m., the normalcy of the day was shattered when a gunman entered and began firing at shoppers. Police arrived six minutes later and the suspect surrendered without incident, but not before at least 22 people were killed and 24 were injured.

Describing the store after the shooting, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said, “The scene is a horrific one unfortunately because of the nature of the situation.”

But the nightmare of America’s epidemic of mass shootings continued less than 24 hours later. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman opened fire on a bustling street, killing nine people and injuring 27.

Below is a list of the victims of the El Paso attack. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jordan, 25, and Andre Anchondo, 24

Image zoom Andre and Jordan Anchondo Facebook

The mother-of-three who lived in El Paso was killed shielding her 2-month-old son, Paul, from the gunfire, her sister, Leta Jamrowski, told the Associated Press.

“He pretty much lived because she gave her life,” Jamrowski said.

Anchondo and her husband, Andre, were inside the store, purchasing school supplies for their 5-year-old. Elizabeth Terry, Jordan’s aunt, described her niece to NBC as “the epitome of love,” calling her “a selfless mother.”

Relatives reveal Andre Anchondo, Jordan’s husband, died when he tried to shield her from the gunman.

“[Andre] shielded her and she shielded the baby, and that’s how he was able to survive,” Jordan’s father, Paul Jamrowski, said in an interview Monday on the Today show.

According to the Associated Press, Andre had recently started a business in El Paso that built things from granite and stone. He also recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Jordan.

“He had the character and the charisma,” Koteiba “Koti” Azzam, Andre’s friend, told the AP.

David Johnson, 63

Image zoom Facebook

His niece says David Johnson also died Saturday shielding his loved ones from bullets: His wife and his 9-year-old granddaughter.

Maria Madera wrote in a social media post that Johnson was a loving father, husband, uncle and grandpa, and hailed his life-saving actions.

“He was surrounded by 3 gun shells. That could have been 1 each for him, my aunt, and my niece,” Madera wrote. “He protected them from that murderer. And worked as a shield. If he hadn’t have been there they wouldn’t have made it.”

Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15

Image zoom GoFundMe

The Clint Independent School District has confirmed the death of Javier Rodriguez, who would have started his sophomore year of high school this September.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover his funeral costs.

According to a Facebook post from his aunt, Elvira Rodriguez, Javier loved video games and playing soccer. His uncle was shot in the foot trying to protect him from the shooter.

Angie Englisbee, 86

Image zoom Angie Englisbee Facebook

Englisbee was at the check-out line inside Walmart when the shooting began; moments before, she had been speaking to her son on the phone, her granddaughter Kathryn Hallberg tells PEOPLE.

“My grandmother was a strong woman. She raised all of her seven children by herself, often working multiple jobs to support them,” Hallberg says. “She was a woman of faith and is most independent strong caring woman I have ever known.”

During the conversation with her son, Englisbee “said she was happy, laughing and missed him because he went on vacation and they were going to see each other soon,” says Hallberg. “She went shopping to Walmart every Saturday morning.”

Arturo Benavides, 60

Image zoom GoFundMe

PEOPLE learns from a relative that Arturo Benavides was an Army veteran and former bus driver for Sun Metro. An El Paso native, he and his wife, Patricia, never had children of their own, but were foster parents who doted on their many nieces and nephews.

His grand niece, Jacklin Luna, tells PEOPLE Benavides “was extremely caring, loving, and strong-willed.” Luna said he enjoyed recounting his time with the Army, telling stories from his time on the battlefield.

“He loved hearing from us, and knowing that we were all OK,” she said. “He loved being around people and would talk to anyone.”

Elsa Mendoza Marquez, 57

Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a mother-of-two from Juarez, Mexico, was visiting family in El Paso when she stopped into the Walmart to make a quick purchase, according to this report from Imagen.

The gunfire erupted minutes after she walked into the store, her son, who stayed in the car, told Imagen.

“I bid farewell to my companion, the most marvelous of women, a person full of light who will continue illuminating our way for the rest of our lives,” her husband wrote in a Facebook post. “We are going to miss you, love.”

Leonardo Campos

Image zoom

According to the New York Times, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District identified Campos as a victim in Saturday’s massacre. Campos graduated from the district’s high school in 1996.

“Leo was a great athlete during his time at Bears, the goalie for the soccer team and the kicker for the football team,” the school board president, Jesus Zambrano, said in a statement. “He was well liked and a role model to athletes like me that looked up to him. We pray for him, his wife and his entire family.”

Maribel Hernandez

Maribel Hernandez was also in the Walmart in El Paso on Saturday, with Campos. The couple were there shopping, having left their dog at the groomer’s only moments before.

Hernandez’s brother told CBS4 the family knew something was wrong when the groomer called to ask why the dog had not been picked up yet. Another relative tracked their car to the store’s parking lot using GPS. Confirmation from police came Sunday.

Juan Velazquez, 77

Image zoom GoFundMe

Juan Velazquez, 77, was with his wife, Nicholasa, when the shooting began; she, too, was struck by bullets but is expected to live. The grandparents had just parked their car when the gunman approached, relatives told KTSM.

Nicholasa, who is in her 60s, had called a relative after being shot in the face.

“So they had already been shot when my grandma called my mom, and they were just crying telling us that it hurt where they shot them at, it hurt,” granddaughter Daisy Fuentes said. “My mom was just trying to tell her to stay calm, to just breathe and my grandma just told my mom to call the ambulance because they weren’t coming fast enough.”

Gloria Irma Marquez

Image zoom GoFundMe

According to a GoFundMe page launched by her aunt, Marquez “was a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend.”

Sara Esther Regalado

Ivan Filiberto Manzano

Adolfo Cerros Hernandez

Jorge Calvillo Garcia

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora

Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe