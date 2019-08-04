Hundreds of Mourners Gather at Vigils to Remember Victims of El Paso and Dayton Shootings

By Karen Mizoguchi
August 04, 2019 06:15 PM

Flowers were placed near a makeshift memorial outside the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso.

People gathered in Juarez, Mexico, for a vigil to mourn the deaths of 20 killed in the El Paso Walmart shooting on Aug. 3. 

Many were seen hugging at St Pius X Church in El Paso at a vigil for victims after the mass shooting.

The Walmart was reportedly at capacity during the busy back-to-school shopping season, with as many as 3,000 people inside, according to multiple reports.

People can help those affected by the El Paso shooting through donations that will go to the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Foundation.

A separate vigil in El Paso for the victims killed at the Cielo Vista Mall. 

Gov. Greg Abbott said a “normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.”

People hold their mobile phones with flash at a vigil in Ciudad Juarez. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said three Mexican citizens were killed in the shooting. The Mexican government said six others were wounded.

A vigil was held to remember those who lost their lives during a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, just 13 hours following the El Paso massacre.

The 9 victims of the Dayton shooting have been identified: Lois Oglesby, 27; Megan Betts, 22; Sayid Saleh, 28; Derek Fudge, 57; Logan Turner, 30; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Thomas McNichols, 25; Beatrice Warren Curtis, 26; Monica Brickhouse, 29.

Dayton police said on Twitter that the shooter was also killed and 26 other people were injured in the attack.

The Dayton shooting took place near the Ned Peppers bar in the Oregon District, a popular nightlife area.

Many gathered for a vigil at the Levitt Pavilion, which is less than a mile from the sight of the shooting.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley thanked the police, saying that had it not been for their quick response, “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today.”

A source close to the investigation told PEOPLE the shooter was Connor Betts, 24, of nearby Bellbrook. Betts died after being confronted by police within a minute of opening fire, police said.

A woman held a sign in solidarity of the El Paso shooting that took place hours before a shooting in Dayton.

A rally against gun violence took place at Times Square in New York after the mass shooting in El Paso and Dayton.

The New York rally took place just hours after the Dayton shooting which occurred at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday morning.

