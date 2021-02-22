El Chapo's Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro Arrested on International Drug Trafficking Charges

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera was convicted in 2019 for his role as the Sinaloa Cartel's leader

Two years after Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera's conviction, the cartel leader's wife has been arrested on international drug trafficking charges.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia Monday, the Department of Justice announced.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aispuro, 31, was charged with conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the U.S.

She is also accused of conspiring to help her husband escape from the Altiplano prison in 2015 and of helping to plan another escape after he was arrested again in January 2016 before he was extradited to the United States the following year.

Image zoom Emma Coronel Aispuro | Credit: KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

According to a complaint affidavit, Aispuro was "aware of multi-ton cocaine shipments, multi-kilo heroin production, multi-ton marijuana shipments, and ton quantity methamphetamine shipments" by the Sinaloa Cartel led by her husband.

Guzman was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Aispuro also allegedly "relayed messages on behalf of GUZMAN in furtherance of drug trafficking activities while GUZMAN attempted to avoid capture by Mexican authorities" between 2012 and 2014, according to the complaint.

"Once GUZMAN was arrested in February 2014, CORONEL continued to deliver messages she received from GUZMAN during her prison visits, which were not monitored by Mexican authorities," the complaint says.

Aispuro, who is a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, appeared on VH1's Cartel Crew docuseries in 2019, USA Today reported.