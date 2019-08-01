Ex Allegedly Confesses to Stabbing Death of Instagram Influencer Whose Body Was Found in Suitcase

Image zoom Ekaterina Karaglanova Ekaterina Karaglanova/Instagram

The ex-boyfriend of an slain Instagram influencer has confessed to her murder, Russian authorities allege.

In a video released by Russia’s top law enforcement body, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, suspect Maxim Gareyev says he stabbed Ekaterina Karaglanova “at least five times.”

The video has been posted to YouTube by the agency.

“She repeatedly insulted me, humiliated my sexual dignity,” Gareyev said in the video, as translated by Fox News. “She minimized financial opportunities. And I could not stand it. I stabbed her at least five times with a knife in my neck and chest. I regret it. I will cooperate with the investigation.”

Gareyev has been charged with murder. He has not formally entered a plea in Russian court. PEOPLE was unable to immediately reach his attorney for comment.

Ekaterina Karaglanova, a 24-year-old who had recently graduated medical school, was found dead in her Moscow apartment on Friday, according to The Independent.

After they hadn’t heard from her for several days, Karaglanova’s parents contacted a landlord to get access to her apartment. When they arrived, they found their daughter’s body stuffed into a suitcase.

Maxim Gareyev was arrested on Tuesday.

According to multiple outlets, Karaglanova had recently started a new relationship, and police were looking at jealousy as a possible motive in her killing. She was planning a trip to the Netherlands with her new boyfriend to celebrate her birthday on July 30.

Police said that there was no weapon found on the scene and that there did not appear to be signs of a struggle in Karaglanova’s apartment, according to the Telegraph‘s report.

CCTV footage showed a man entering her apartment and leaving hours later wearing gloves with a suitcase in tow, the Mirror reported Tuesday.

Karaglanova documented her international travels to her more than 90,000 Instagram followers, and her final post was shared on July 22. In the shot, she poses by a pool in a black swim cover-up, dark glasses and glass of wine in hand.

In addition to her medical studies and social media career, Karaglanova also competed in beauty pageants.

In a court appearance on Thursday, Gareyev apologized to Karaglanova’s parents. “I am ashamed of myself,” he allegedly told reporters, according to Moskovsky Komsomolets.

In court, Gareyevs lawyer said his client will be evaluated by a mental health expert.