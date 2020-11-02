Eddie Hassell, The Kids Are All Right and Surface Actor, Dead at 30 in Texas Shooting
The actor was fatally shot while outside of his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas
Eddie Hassell, an actor best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film The Kids Are All Right and the NBC television series Surface, has died. He was 30.
According to The New York Times, the young actor died on Sunday morning around 1 a.m. local time after he was fatally shot while outside of his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Variety reported that Hassel's rep said that the shooting appeared to be tied to a carjacking. A spokesperson for the Grand Prairie Police Department released a statement to Entertainment Tonight noting that "the motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered."
Per The Associated Press, police took the actor to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The outlet added that no arrests have yet been made tied to the case.
A rep for Hassel and the Grand Prairie Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
Hassell was born on July 16, 1990, in Corsicana, Texas, per his IMDB page. He later starred in several small roles before appearing in The Kids Are All Right alongside Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo in 2010.
The actor was also in the sci-fi series Surface beside Leighton Meester and Lake Bell, and had a small part in the Lifetime drama Devious Maids. His last acting role was in the 2017 film Oh Lucy! as a waiter.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The Times said that Hassell's rep became aware of his client's death on social media, which prompted him to contact the Hassell family. One of the actor's cousins then confirmed his death.
RELATED: 13-Year-Old Killed When Carjacker Jumps in Vehicle While Parents Got Take-Out at Calif. Restaurant
Shortly after his death, Hassell's girlfriend posted a tribute to the late actor, sharing a series of photos from their relationship.
"You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, @eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas," she wrote. "You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart."