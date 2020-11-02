The actor was fatally shot while outside of his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas

Eddie Hassell, The Kids Are All Right and Surface Actor, Dead at 30 in Texas Shooting

Eddie Hassell, an actor best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film The Kids Are All Right and the NBC television series Surface, has died. He was 30.

According to The New York Times, the young actor died on Sunday morning around 1 a.m. local time after he was fatally shot while outside of his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Variety reported that Hassel's rep said that the shooting appeared to be tied to a carjacking. A spokesperson for the Grand Prairie Police Department released a statement to Entertainment Tonight noting that "the motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered."

Per The Associated Press, police took the actor to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The outlet added that no arrests have yet been made tied to the case.

A rep for Hassel and the Grand Prairie Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Image zoom Eddie Hassell | Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Hassell was born on July 16, 1990, in Corsicana, Texas, per his IMDB page. He later starred in several small roles before appearing in The Kids Are All Right alongside Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo in 2010.

The actor was also in the sci-fi series Surface beside Leighton Meester and Lake Bell, and had a small part in the Lifetime drama Devious Maids. His last acting role was in the 2017 film Oh Lucy! as a waiter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Times said that Hassell's rep became aware of his client's death on social media, which prompted him to contact the Hassell family. One of the actor's cousins then confirmed his death.

Shortly after his death, Hassell's girlfriend posted a tribute to the late actor, sharing a series of photos from their relationship.