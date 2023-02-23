Journalist Killed While Covering Fla. Homicides ID'd as Dylan Lyons, 24: 'Thousand-Watt Enthusiasm'

Dylan Lyons' former journalism professor Rick Brunson remembers the slain 24-year-old as a "leader"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 11:52 AM
Journalist Killed in Orlando Shooting IDed as UCF Grad Dylan Lyons, 24: 'He Lit Up a Classroom'
Dylan Lyons. Photo: Rick Brunson Facebook

One of Dylan Lyons' former journalism professors is remembering the "thousand-watt enthusiasm" the up-and-coming reporter brought to class.

Lyons, 24, was identified by his employer, Spectrum News 13, as the television journalist killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Orlando, Fla., reports the Orlando Sentinel.

A Philadelphia native and 2019 graduate of the University of Central Florida, Lyons was previously president of the radio and television digital news association UCF chapter, says Rick Brunson, a senior instructor of journalism for the university's Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Saying he feels "numb" after hearing of his former student's death, Brunson, 62, tells PEOPLE he first met Lyons in his News Reporting course, adding, "I worked with Dylan the entire time he was here, pretty closely."

"He was a leader; he would lead by example," Brunson continues. "A lot of students don't come to office hours, they try to tough it out on their own. But Dylan was always in my office, bringing in his copy, bringing in his scripts. He always wanted to be sharper; he always wanted to get better."

Journalist Killed in Orlando Shooting IDed as UCF Grad Dylan Lyons, 24: 'He Lit Up a Classroom'
Rick Brunson and Dylan Lyons. Rick Brunson Facebook

In addition to Lyons' "thousand-watt enthusiasm" and "eagerness about himself that made him stand out," Brunson says that attitude was "infectious" during his time at UCF.

"He had that effect on other students in the program," says Brunson, who previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel for 20 years. "When I think of him, that's one of the many front-of-mind ways that I think about him."

In fact, Lyons was so impressive in his filed that "he already had a job lined up when he graduated," and "went straight to work" for WCJB, an ABC News affiliate in Gainesville, Fla.

"They wanted him before he even walked at graduation. He went to right to work and he didn't stop, until yesterday," Brunson says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Journalist Killed in Orlando Shooting IDed as UCF Grad Dylan Lyons, 24: 'He Lit Up a Classroom'
Dylan Lyons (L) and Rick Brunson (R). Rick Brunson Facebook

Lyons and 9-year-old T'yonna Major were killed Wednesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when a gunman opened fire on him and a Spectrum News 13 photojournalist — identified by the station on Thursday as Jesse Walden — as they sat in their car in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando.

The journalists were covering a previous shooting. They were parked in almost the identical spot where the first shooting took place, at about 11 a.m., that killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

According to authorities, the same suspect perpetrated by shootings. In the latter shooting, the suspect shot the two journalists. While other members of the media tried to save their lives, the suspect walked to a nearby home a block away and shot a mother and her daughter.

All four were rushed to a nearby hospital but the child and Lyons died. The surviving victims remained in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, was detained at the scene. Authorities don't know why Moses entered the home or whether he has any connection to the mother and daughter or the other victims who were shot, Mina said.

Moses has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Augustin's death, the sheriff's office said.

5 shot, 3 killed after gunman opens fire in Pine Hills: Suspect in custody
Scene of Feb. 22 shooting in Orlando, Fla. FOX 35 Orlando/Youtube

In a Facebook post following the sad news of Lyons' death, Brunson shared a series of photos of his former student and mentee, whom he described as "always front and center; a leader in our journalism program."

"He lit up a classroom with his smile, his energy, his enthusiasm and his passion," Brunson continued. "He cared, deeply, about doing journalism the right way. We are shattered to lose him when so much life was ahead of him."

The journalism professor went on to call Lyons "a proud Knight," referring to the UCF school mascot, and "a great friend."

"I am deeply crushed for his family and his fiancée, as well of the families of the other two precious lives lost in this heinous crime," he added. "To his Spectrum News 13 family, we mourn with you."

Related Articles
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Mother of Athena Strand, 7, Joins Child's Father in Suing FedEx After Their Daughter's Death
Orange County Sheriff John Mina holds a press conference on multiple shootings by the same subject, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Keith Melvin Moses has been arrested as a suspect. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Journalist and Girl, 9, Dead After Alleged Gunman Returns to Scene of Earlier Murder and Opens Fire
Isabella Pollok
Victim of Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader Who Later Became His 'Lieutenant' Gets 54 Months in Prison
8-Year-Old Breadson John Found Safe in Missouri, 8 Months After Going Missing from Washington State
Breadson John, 8, Found Safe in Missouri, 8 Months After Going Missing in Washington State
Sayuri Gil; Laisha Perez; Melany Torres
Texas Man Killed 3 Teens in Murder-Suicide, Sexually Assaulted Surviving 12-Year-Old Who Rescued Girl
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns The Gun on Himself
Ryan Keeler
UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dead at 20: 'We Are Devastated'
Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers 
Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers
Trappers in a St. Lucie County neighborhood pinned down an nearly 11-foot alligator, taped its mouth shut and hauled it away. The reptile is believed to be responsible for the death of an 85-year-old woman.
11-Foot Alligator Attacks and Kills Florida Woman, 85, Who Was Walking Her Dog
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway
Jeff Koons attends Balloon Dog Blue 2021 By Jeff Koons & Bernardaud at Bernardaud Flagship Store on November 15, 2021 in New York City.
Woman Shatters Iconic Jeff Koons 'Balloon Dog' Sculpture Worth $42,000 at Art Show: 'Very Sorry'
GROSSE POINTE, MI - FEBRUARY 18: Pall bearers carry the casket after the funeral for Brian Fraser on February 18, 2023 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Brian Fraser was one of three students killed in the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Funerals Held for 2 of 3 Victims of Michigan State University Mass Shooting
Yellow police tape
2 Jewish Men Have Been Shot in 2 Days in L.A. Neighborhood, Man Arrested Accused of Hate Crimes
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-held-woman-will-year-escape-officials-say-rcna71299. Woman Escapes Kidnapper. NBC
Woman Escapes Suspected Kidnapper at Gas Station a Year After Being Taken: 'Deeply Disturbing'
Rising Start Elementary School. Google Maps
Texas 3rd Grader Finds Gun Superintendent Left in School Bathroom, Police Open Investigation
Faleena Marie Hopkins missing
Missing Romance Novelist Found After Disappearing Following Her Release from Wyoming Jail