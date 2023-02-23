Journalist Killed While Covering Fla. Homicides ID'd as Dylan Lyons, 24: 'Thousand-Watt Enthusiasm'

One of Dylan Lyons' former journalism professors is remembering the "thousand-watt enthusiasm" the up-and-coming reporter brought to class.

Lyons, 24, was identified by his employer, Spectrum News 13, as the television journalist killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Orlando, Fla., reports the Orlando Sentinel.

A Philadelphia native and 2019 graduate of the University of Central Florida, Lyons was previously president of the radio and television digital news association UCF chapter, says Rick Brunson, a senior instructor of journalism for the university's Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Saying he feels "numb" after hearing of his former student's death, Brunson, 62, tells PEOPLE he first met Lyons in his News Reporting course, adding, "I worked with Dylan the entire time he was here, pretty closely."

"He was a leader; he would lead by example," Brunson continues. "A lot of students don't come to office hours, they try to tough it out on their own. But Dylan was always in my office, bringing in his copy, bringing in his scripts. He always wanted to be sharper; he always wanted to get better."

Rick Brunson and Dylan Lyons. Rick Brunson Facebook

In addition to Lyons' "thousand-watt enthusiasm" and "eagerness about himself that made him stand out," Brunson says that attitude was "infectious" during his time at UCF.

"He had that effect on other students in the program," says Brunson, who previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel for 20 years. "When I think of him, that's one of the many front-of-mind ways that I think about him."

In fact, Lyons was so impressive in his filed that "he already had a job lined up when he graduated," and "went straight to work" for WCJB, an ABC News affiliate in Gainesville, Fla.

"They wanted him before he even walked at graduation. He went to right to work and he didn't stop, until yesterday," Brunson says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Dylan Lyons (L) and Rick Brunson (R). Rick Brunson Facebook

Lyons and 9-year-old T'yonna Major were killed Wednesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when a gunman opened fire on him and a Spectrum News 13 photojournalist — identified by the station on Thursday as Jesse Walden — as they sat in their car in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando.

The journalists were covering a previous shooting. They were parked in almost the identical spot where the first shooting took place, at about 11 a.m., that killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

According to authorities, the same suspect perpetrated by shootings. In the latter shooting, the suspect shot the two journalists. While other members of the media tried to save their lives, the suspect walked to a nearby home a block away and shot a mother and her daughter.

All four were rushed to a nearby hospital but the child and Lyons died. The surviving victims remained in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, was detained at the scene. Authorities don't know why Moses entered the home or whether he has any connection to the mother and daughter or the other victims who were shot, Mina said.

Moses has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Augustin's death, the sheriff's office said.

Scene of Feb. 22 shooting in Orlando, Fla. FOX 35 Orlando/Youtube

In a Facebook post following the sad news of Lyons' death, Brunson shared a series of photos of his former student and mentee, whom he described as "always front and center; a leader in our journalism program."

"He lit up a classroom with his smile, his energy, his enthusiasm and his passion," Brunson continued. "He cared, deeply, about doing journalism the right way. We are shattered to lose him when so much life was ahead of him."

The journalism professor went on to call Lyons "a proud Knight," referring to the UCF school mascot, and "a great friend."

"I am deeply crushed for his family and his fiancée, as well of the families of the other two precious lives lost in this heinous crime," he added. "To his Spectrum News 13 family, we mourn with you."