DWI Suspect Plows Truck Into Calif. Family's Home, Killing Mom, Dad and Son While They Slept

A mother, father and their 10-year-old son were killed Saturday night when an allegedly drunk driver crashed his pickup truck into their California home while they slept, multiple outlets report.

Only one family member survived the devastating crash in Knights Landing: the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, who is fighting for her life after sustaining major injuries, the California Highway Patrol says, local stations Fox 40 and KCRA 3 and the Woodland Daily Democrat report.

The accident took place when Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, of Yuba City, who was allegedly driving his 2008 Chevy Avalanche at a “high rate of speed” while drunk, careened off the road and plowed into the family’s trailer at 9:50 p.m. on State Highway 113 in Sutter County, the CHP says.

Huazo-Jardinez allegedly missed an “S” curve on the highway, lost control of the truck and drove into the trailer, which was located in a mobile home park, the Daily Democrat reports. The crash completely destroyed the family’s trailer.

Three people killed and one severely injured when a drunk driver plowed through this trailer last night in Knights Landing.

“We heard a big bang and we dropped everything and ran outside towards the accident,” neighbor Jon Cooney told CBS Sacramento.

“That little girl — the motorhome was on top of her and a bunch of guys [who] got there to try to lift it off of her saw her scream but I didn’t see anybody else,” neighbor Steve Martinez told CBS Sacramento.

The girl was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. She is listed in critical condition, KCRA 3 reports.

After Huazo-Jardinez crashed into the trailer, he allegedly tried to flee, but neighbors tackled him and restrained him until police arrived, CBS Sacramento reports.

Huazo-Jardinez was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while under the influence, the Daily Democrat reports.

He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

He was booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of three counts of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI, police said, Fox 40 reports. He remains held in the Sutter County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

“If you add alcohol and speed, it’s a recipe for disaster,” CHP spokesman David Hernandez said, KCRA 3 reports.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the woman, 34, the man, 38, and the boy who died.

The identities will be released pending the coroner’s report.

Those who knew the family are reeling from news of the crash.

“Model family,” landlord Frankie Gonsalves told KCRA 3. “Two very hardworking parents, farmworkers, well-behaved kids. They are, were, I would say, [among] my top five tenants here. Really good people, pay their rent on time.”

With trailer park located just feet from a heavily traveled highway — and the scene of other crashes — residents are asking that a guardrail be installed to protect them, KCRA 3 reports.

“I hope they do something about this road. Put some kind of slowdown,” neighbor Jeff Jensen told KCRA 3.

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.