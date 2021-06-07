Dunkin' Donuts Manager Is Fatally Shot in Store Robbery, and Suspect Remains at Large 

Christine Lugo was opening the store shortly before 5:30 a.m. when a man approached her with a gun

Philadelphia Police have offered a reward for any information regarding the deadly robbery of a Dunkin' Donuts on Saturday.

Christine Lugo, 41, was unlocking the shop shortly before 5:30 a.m. when a man approached her and used a gun to push her inside the store, according to a police statement.

"After forcing the manager to turn over currency from the office, the male shot her once in the head and fled the store in an unknown direction," police stated. "The store manager was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police are looking for a man between his mid 30s and 40s with a mustache and goatee who had a medium to stocky build. The man wore a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo sweatpants, light gray New Balance sneakers, an analog watch on right wrist, blue gloves and a blue "Covid" mask.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 5:23 a.m., an unknown black male approached the manager to the Dunkin Donuts at 500 W. Lehigh Avenue while she was unlocking the business for the day and pushed her into the store, point of gun. Credit: Philadelphia Police

Regular customers told CBS3 that Lugo was kind and always made them feel welcomed.

"She started this thing about paying for the person behind you," Randall Fleming told the station. "I'm not a rich man, but I would find out how much it would cost for their coffee or doughnuts or whatever they got, and I would pay for it behind me, and I got that from Christine."

Another regular recalled how Lugo always remembered her order.

"My favorite coffee, she always knew it was extra-large, eight sugars and extra cream, every single day," Ariel Rodriguez recalled to CBS3. "She was a people person."

A statement from Dunkin' Donuts obtained by the station read, "We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred at the Dunkin' restaurant on Lehigh Street in Philadelphia. All of us at Dunkin' are saddened to learn of the death of a restaurant manager, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends."

The statement added, "The franchise owner is cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation. As this is an active police investigation, we defer any further comment to the Philadelphia Police Department."

Christine's son, Christian Lugo, told ABC6 that his mother had moved from Boston to Philadelphia, but ultimately wanted to move back to be with family, including his sister and her two grandchildren.

"It warms my heart and I know it warms my sister's heart that she affected so many people because she didn't have no other family out here. But at least she wasn't alone," Christian told ABC6.

Police said there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads the suspect's arrest and conviction.