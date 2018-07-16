Drugs in Breast Milk Killed Baby, Police Say — and Pa. Mom Is Charged

A Pennsylvania mother has been charged with killing her infant son after allegedly breastfeeding him with milk containing methamphetamine and other drugs, PEOPLE confirms.

Samantha Whitney Jones, 30, of New Britain Township, was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the April 2 death of her 11-week-old son, R.J., according to the criminal complaint and the affidavit of probable cause obtained by PEOPLE.

An autopsy allegedly showed that the baby died after she allegedly fed him breast milk tainted with methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine, the affidavit says.

“R.J. ingested the combination of fatal drugs through breast milk,” the medical examiner says, according to the affidavit.

On the morning the baby died, Jones called 911 after she found him in his bassinet “white and not breathing,” according to the affidavit.

Jones and her mother, who was also in the house, began administering CPR to the infant at the direction of the dispatcher, the affidavit says.

When police arrived at 7:38 a.m., they found the baby in cardiac arrest, the affidavit says.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:29 a.m.

Bucks County District Attorney’s Office

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Jones told police that she had been prescribed methadone because of an addiction to painkillers, the affidavit alleges. She allegedly said she was taking the prescription while breastfeeding and at the time of the baby’s death, according to the affidavit.

However, Jones also said she had started giving her son formula three days earlier because the infant wasn’t getting enough milk from breastfeeding, the affidavit said.

On the morning the child died, Jones told authorities she tried to breastfeed him when he woke up at 3 a.m. crying because she was too tired to go downstairs and prepare a bottle of formula, the affidavit alleges.

She says she wasn’t sure if the baby latched on properly to receive any milk, the affidavit says.

At 6 a.m. that morning, when the baby woke up crying, Jones asked her husband to give the baby a bottle of formula.

At about 7 a.m., she told police she fed R.J. a bottle and laid him in his bassinet, the affidavit says. A half-hour later, the baby was in distress, with bloody mucous coming out of his nose, the affidavit says.

Jones appeared in court Friday for an initial arraignment where a judge set bail at $3 million cash.

Jones remains held in the Bucks County Jail. She is scheduled to return to court on July 23. She has not yet entered a plea.