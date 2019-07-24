Drug-Sniffing Dog Dies After Getting Sick Following Prison Contraband Search

Image zoom Sgt. Quinton Jones and K-9 Jake Alabama Department of Corrections

An Alabama K9 officer has died after a contraband search at an Alabama prison.

Jake, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was conducting a drug search Thursday at Staton Correctional Facility. His handler, Sgt. Quinton Jones, said that Jake suddenly became ill after discovering synthetic marijuana.

“After alerting on the substance, Jake lost his balance and became unresponsive,” Sgt. Jones told 13ABC.com.

After Jake fell ill, Jones performed CPR on him. Prison officials evacuated the area. Authorities rushed Jake to a veterinary hospital, and he was later transferred to a veterinary clinic at Auburn University.

Although Jake initially improved, he soon began to develop complications. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Jake developed pneumonia. He died on Saturday, just two days after the search.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms to PEOPLE that a criminal investigation into Jake’s death is ongoing. A spokesperson declined to elaborate on the investigation, or whether there are any suspects. An autopsy is being conducted to determine whether the alleged synthetic marijuana was the cause of Jake’s death.

According to the Washington Post, synthetic marijuana can go by the names K2 or Spice. During production, it can be laced with more potent narcotics. In 2018, several overdoses were connected to the drug, and some of them were found to contain rat poison.

It’s unclear what, exactly, killed Jake, and there is no indication he ingested any substances. According to a statement from the ADOC, “further analysis of the narcotic is pending.”

Jake’s death has hit the law enforcement community hard.

“This is a difficult time for our ADOC family and especially for Sgt. Jones and those assigned to our K9 Bureau who worked with Jake on a daily basis,” Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said in a statement, according to ABC-13. “I extend our deepest condolences for the loss of this noble K9 who honorably served the State of Alabama and for ultimately giving his life while protecting the public.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also eulogized the lifelong police dog. “This K9 died in service to public safety and in service to the state,” she said in a statement. “Jake is an example of the goodness, the loyalty and service that our four-legged friends provide. We certainly lost a loyal companion.”