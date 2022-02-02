4 Arrested for Alleged Role in The Wire Actor Michael K. Williams' Overdose Death

Nearly five months after prominent actor and producer Michael K. Williams was discovered dead of an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment, authorities have arrested a group of men in connection with his untimely death.

On Wednesday, a New York federal court announced narcotics conspiracy charges against four alleged members of a drug trafficking organization believed to have played a role in selling the lethal fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams.

Irvin Cartagena, 39, Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, are each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin. If found guilty, they will receive prison sentences between five and 40 years.

Cartagena — who was allegedly seen on surveillance video completing the drug transaction with Williams on a Brooklyn sidewalk — faces an additional charge of causing the actor's death in connection with the narcotics conspiracy. If convicted on the more severe charge, he faces a separate prison sentence of 20 years to life.

In a video announcing the charges, U.S. District Attorney Damian Williams — no relation to the deceased — said that his office "will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death."

"This is a public health crisis, and it has to stop," he continued. "Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy."

Williams, a five-time Emmy nominee, landed his breakout role in 2002, when he portrayed Omar Little in HBO's The Wire. The role was lauded for its complex depiction of a gay Black man with a reputation as a ruthless criminal in the streets of Baltimore.

Most recently, Williams delivered another acclaimed performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination in July. He spoke to PEOPLE about playing Montrose, a Black man discovering his sexuality in the 1950s, and how that compared to his role on The Wire.

Over the years, the actor appeared in such shows as Law & Order, The Sopranos, Alias, Boardwalk Empire, Community and When They See Us. He also had roles in the movies Gone Baby Gone, The Incredible Hulk, 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice and Ghostbusters (2016).

Williams had been open about his struggles with drug dependency in the past. Raised in the Vanderveer Projects of Brooklyn's East Flatbush neighborhood, he was exposed to crime at an early age and developed a drug addiction in his teens.

He told The New York Times in 2017 that although he'd had treatment for his addiction, he'd relapsed multiple times during his storied career. "Addiction doesn't go away," he said. "It's an everyday struggle for me, but I'm fighting."

Three of the men arrested on narcotics conspiracy charges will be arraigned in Manhattan federal court Wednesday. Cartagena, who was taken into custody in Puerto Rico, will appear in the territory's federal court Thursday.

The four suspects, all Brooklyn residents, have yet to enter pleas to the charges against them. It was unclear Wednesday if they had retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.